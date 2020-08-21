 Skip to content
 
(Deadline)   National Enquirer cuts off its biggest member   (deadline.com) divider line
45
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
American Media whips its Pecker out.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They didn't have a choice.  After all the Trump scandals, he just couldn't stand up to the scrutiny anymore and kept going soft on the big issues
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
HE WAS ABDUCTED BY ALIENS!!!1
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Tabloid material.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Penis.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I blame Bat boy
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pecker is lose friend of Donald Trump


Yes, probably will he.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How's Bat Boy taking the news?
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wood you believe it?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Everything his mushroom touches dies.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sin'sHero: Everything his mushroom touches dies.


The Great American Pecker Wrecker.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
King Missile - Detachable Penis
Youtube byDiILrNbM4
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So uh,,,,what about all those stories you kept buried in the vault Natiional Enquirer in defense of Donald Trump in an attempt to 'Capture and Kill' the truth? Gonna release those now?
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size


/obscure?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"I quit.  Oh, and here's the pee tape.  Enjoy!"
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Now who has control of the catch and kill files?
 
DrunkenGator [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: How's Bat Boy taking the news?


Give him 9 to 11 days before you tell him.  He's kinda... sensitive.
 
CptnSpldng [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

gopher321: I blame Bat boy


He was Weekly Word News!
 
squidloe
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Bat boy is now running things.

'Bout time
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yeah, I concede. This was the better one
 
ZGMF X10A
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Context HOTY contender right here.
 
CptnSpldng [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

CptnSpldng: gopher321: I blame Bat boy

He was Weekly Word News!


World
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
RIP

Fark user imageView Full Size


/also, Boobies!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
edwardskirby.comView Full Size


Hey y'all! What's going on in this thread?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Thumbs up to this!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: "I quit.  Oh, and here's the pee tape.  Enjoy!"


You know if that was ever actually released no one could make it through 5 seconds without screaming
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

berylman: So uh,,,,what about all those stories you kept buried in the vault Natiional Enquirer in defense of Donald Trump in an attempt to 'Capture and Kill' the truth? Gonna release those now?


Depends. If there's enough money in it, I've no doubt they will.
 
GlenninSac
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Unavailable for comment:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: American Media whips its Pecker out.


Bobbit'd
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 348x500]


Fullagrace
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

GlenninSac: Unavailable for comment:

[Fark user image image 191x170]


Angry fist!
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Get your Immodium now.  shiat's gonna get real weird.
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: [YouTube video: King Missile - Detachable Penis]


Oh man, haven't heard that one in a while.
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tinyarena
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Now that you mention it,
FARK really is my personal erotica site
Fark user imageView Full Size

Dang . . . Ringo . . .
 
fusillade762
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A360 Media's celebrity magazines also include Us Weekly, Life & Style and OK!

What are: Magazines you read at the hairdressers?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Saw Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer recently, and it's worth a watch for the insight to the organ.

It essentially covers three ages of the Enquirer, under the stewardships of Genoroso Pope Jr, who ran it like a mob operation, Steve Coz, who ran it like a '90s Harvard MBA, and Pecker himself, who ran it like a Republican propaganda arm.

/Penis.
 
red5ish
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You couldn't read'em in the checkout line anyway-not from six feet away.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He's just moving to a different executive position. It's not like he's jobless.
 
