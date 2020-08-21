 Skip to content
(CNN)   Four missing after dredging ship hits propane pipeline in Texas. Hank Hill inconsolable   (cnn.com) divider line
CommieTaoist [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Someone didn't call before they dug.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evildead4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I didn't think there were many ways to make Corpus Christi worse than it already was.
Setting the bay on fire was one I hadn't thought of.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Adjacent to a grain elevator, too.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She don't lie, she don't lie, she don't lie

/Propane
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They obviously don't have Miss Utility in TX.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Coast Guard said in a news release that four missing crew members are missing.

Well there you have it.  Missing crew members are missing.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
