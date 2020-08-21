 Skip to content
(AZ Family)   Only joggers can prevent forest fires   (azfamily.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
only joggers?  is that some new only fans competitor?
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Uh... wow. If the wind had started blowing in the opposite direction, he'd be toast.
 
MBooda
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Article doesn't have enough pictures of people jogging.
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Uh... wow. If the wind had started blowing in the opposite direction, he'd be toast.


I believe the correct word is roast.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When he couldn't stomp out the wind-driven grass fire, he threw a rock at it.

Such is life in Phoenix Arizona.
 
DigitalDirt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I thought it was going to be a joke about about chafing between the thighs.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

