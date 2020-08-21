 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   Woman arrested for "talking too loud" on her front porch. Yes she is and yes the cop is [Update: he's been fired]   (nypost.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
sgnilward [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Some motherfarker's going to be losing his badge over this
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What the hell was he there for in the first place?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That cop is the 16-year old Topher Grace.
 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
he's like 12 years old and needs to not be a cop if he can't figure out how to handle a noise complaint without going all stoopid.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"TALKING TO LOUD"


And please, 'TOO.'
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is just a series of stupid errors, I have so many questions. Why on the porch, why is he not talking to them at a distance, why did this have to escalate? Is this even real?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Kat09tails: This is just a series of stupid errors, I have so many questions. Why on the porch, why is he not talking to them at a distance, why did this have to escalate? Is this even real?


Oh all of this and so much more.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

sgnilward: Some motherfarker's going to be losing his badge over this


But on the plus side, he'll probably be invited to speak at the RNC next week!
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
and with that I am done with the internet for the week.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
During the day too, so it's not even after some late night noise ordinance.  And of course it "required" escalation to physical force to "resolve" the issue.  SMDH
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why has he not been fired yet? City lawyers should work hard to settle the inevitable lawsuit quickly.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He got fired a little while ago.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

darkhorse23: He got fired a little while ago.


Oh, amazing!

I don't want to hear from any assholes about his poor training or anything.  A decent human being doesn't do that no matter how they were trained just as a decent human being doesn't let a man be cooked to death on hot tarmac.  A decent human being walks up, tells them they had a noise complaint, and simply asks them if they can keep it down a bit.  That is the reasonable response.  This one was absurd.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

vrax: darkhorse23: He got fired a little while ago.

Oh, amazing!

I don't want to hear from any assholes about his poor training or anything.  A decent human being doesn't do that no matter how they were trained just as a decent human being doesn't let a man be cooked to death on hot tarmac.  A decent human being walks up, tells them they had a noise complaint, and simply asks them if they can keep it down a bit.  That is the reasonable response.  This one was absurd.


Gwinnett officer shown tasing woman in viral video has been fired over his conduct
https://www.wsbtv.com/news/local/gwinn​ett-county/gwinnett-officer-shown-vira​l-video-tasing-woman-has-been-fired/EU​W44M5CFVEV7KC3KAYDTN7LSQ
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does he even have pubes yet?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Putting his life on the line every day"
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was terminated but they're trying to preserve their ability to claim qualified immunity by asserting he was right to arrest her...it's just how he conducted himself verbally that was wrong.

The news report indicates he was there about a neighbor who said they were threatened. There's no context for that so no way to know what made this girl a suspect or anything.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: "TALKING TO LOUD"


And please, 'TOO.'


Why are you yelling??  I'm afraid I'm going to have to place you under Fark arrest.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, congratulations on her soon to be payday I guess.  Wish the best to her and her lawyer.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kat09tails: This is just a series of stupid errors, I have so many questions. Why on the porch, why is he not talking to them at a distance, why did this have to escalate? Is this even real?


Amazing how not holding cops accountable emboldens them to behave any more irresponsibly.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DittoToo: Does he even have pubes yet?


check your mail box!!!
 
Chuck87 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a tip: Be respectful of police doing their job and don't obstruct their investigation.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Skinny little f*cking runt. I hope his face is plastered all over that town.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: "Putting his life on the line every day"


Because of his stupid decisions.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chuck87: Here's a tip: Be respectful of police doing their job and don't obstruct their investigation.


Here's a tip. If you lick from the top down you get the salty ankle parts first.
 
Chuck87 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kat09tails: This is just a series of stupid errors, I have so many questions. Why on the porch, why is he not talking to them at a distance, why did this have to escalate? Is this even real?


Maybe this article can answer some of them.  It also has the policeman's bodycam video:
https://nypost.com/2020/08/21/georgia​-​cop-fired-after-tasing-woman-in-viral-​tiktok-video/
 
Chak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She could have kicked his ass if she'd wanted too.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chuck87: Here's a tip: Be respectful of police doing their job and don't obstruct their investigation.


Here's a tip for the cops:  Be respectful of the public and don't be a violent asshole.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: Chuck87: Here's a tip: Be respectful of police doing their job and don't obstruct their investigation.

Here's a tip. If you lick from the top down you get the salty ankle parts first.


questden.orgView Full Size
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Making America Great Again, one at a time!
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Valid or not the cop should never have have attempted this arrest on his own.  Detaining someone one on one who isn't complying is always going to be violent.  It takes at least two people to control one person without an actual fight.   It didn't look like she was going anywhere, all he had to do was wait for backup.
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chuck87: Here's a tip: Be respectful of police doing their job and don't obstruct their investigation.


Here's a tip: GFY!
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These "Take Your Kid to Work" days are getting out of hand.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vrax: darkhorse23: He got fired a little while ago.

Oh, amazing!

I don't want to hear from any assholes about his poor training or anything.  A decent human being doesn't do that no matter how they were trained just as a decent human being doesn't let a man be cooked to death on hot tarmac.  A decent human being walks up, tells them they had a noise complaint, and simply asks them if they can keep it down a bit.  That is the reasonable response.  This one was absurd.


Not a cop lover, by a long shot but what if they say no when you ask them to hold it down?
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: Valid or not the cop should never have have attempted this arrest on his own.  Detaining someone one on one who isn't complying is always going to be violent.  It takes at least two people to control one person without an actual fight.   It didn't look like she was going anywhere, all he had to do was wait for backup.


I cannot image a point where someone merely "talking loudly" on their porch should escalate to physical contact or arrest.
 
nexusandroidsix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the biggest arguments in favor of the defend the police movement should be videos like these. Not because the way the cop acts or how it is a white officer and a black woman or any of common lines of reasoning; rather, despite the police receiving so much money from local, state and national budgets to fight crime, they seem to deal non-proportionately with minor issues such as these. So, if they have so much time and money to do so then there is no serious crime and they do not need so much money. Or, if they are going to do community policing and need significant number of police for that, fine. But then they do not need the money for tactical military equipment and gear nor do not they even need to carry a gun.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: What the hell was he there for in the first place?

The complainant told cops a group of people threw a bottle at her car, which left behind an unknown liquid on the vehicle, AJC reported.
The incident was captured on the homeowner's surveillance system and after police reviewed the video, they recognized Aytra Thomas, who was on a porch across the street.
When Oxford approached Thomas to speak with her, a group of women, including Thomas's daughter Kyndesia Smith, 22, began shouting at him, the outlet said, citing an internal police report.

 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of these unfortunate events could have gone so much differently if the cops were not involved.
Call 852...we need the gentle but firm airline stewardess patrol who tells you to quiet down
 
quo vadimus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sgnilward: Some motherfarker's going to be losing his badge over this


And he'll get it right back two counties over.

I can't stand that less-lethal weapons went from "an alternative to more lethal force" to "I'm too lazy/untrained to restrain/chase someone." And I can't understand why we all let that happen.

Also, he's lucky he's alive. We're getting close to the moment when 6 people being harassed by a lone individual who is trespassing AND illegally assaulting two of them choose to stand their ground. It's going to happen. And since none of those women looked like they were packing heat, he probably would have had the pleasure of having his skull bashed in with a flower pot, if the moment had been his.
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was bad enough without needing to lie about why the cop was there. It's good he's been fired for how he conducted himself, dude should not be in charge of more than a fast food order, but when you misrepresent a situation this badly you only give ammo to people who don't think there are any problems with law enforcement.
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Irrespective of Subby's headline, the cop wasn't there for a noise complaint. He was investigating a property damage complaint from the neighbour. Neighbour had video of someone tossing a plastic bottle on her car, cop figured it was one of the women on the porch, went to harass her and was yelled at by another woman on the porch. He didn't like being yelled at so he lost his mind and started his "respect my authoritah" taser show.

He got fired today, according to the sheriff's website.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of you are demonstrating precisely why liberals can get a bad rap.  All knee-jerk and no thought.  BTW, I'm a liberal and I don't take kindly to you people being idiots in public and besmirching my ideology.

sgnilward: Some motherfarker's going to be losing his badge over this


Spoiler: he lost his badge over this.

BizarreMan: What the hell was he there for in the first place?


What, you can't read the farking article?

capt_sensible: he's like 12 years old and needs to not be a cop if he can't figure out how to handle a noise complaint without going all stoopid.


You can't read either.
 
Gratch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: BizarreMan: What the hell was he there for in the first place?

The complainant told cops a group of people threw a bottle at her car, which left behind an unknown liquid on the vehicle, AJC reported.
The incident was captured on the homeowner's surveillance system and after police reviewed the video, they recognized Aytra Thomas, who was on a porch across the street.
When Oxford approached Thomas to speak with her, a group of women, including Thomas's daughter Kyndesia Smith, 22, began shouting at him, the outlet said, citing an internal police report.


Wait, they were...shouting?  That changes everything!

I can totally see how he would fear for his safety and need to resort to violence then.

/s
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chuck87: Here's a tip: Be respectful of police doing their job and don't obstruct their investigation.


I know.

You have to be respectful or else the cop might get fired.

No one wants cops to be fired.

If you aren't respectful, then the cops start swearing and do all sorts of stuff.  And it's all on video. And it's illegal but the department can't admit that because of the liability.

Please be respectful.  Cops aren't very bright and they do really stupid things when you don't obey every bullshiat lie and command they give.

You can't expect them to know the law or policy or how to treat others like humans.  Because they are really farking dumb and have no sense at all.

And when you don't treat them respectfully they can get scared and lash out.

They are actually wild animals in fear of their lives.  And you wouldn't try to pet a wild jackass or a wild pig.  Cops are no different.

Thanks for pointing that out, Chuck.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RonRon893: Irrespective of Subby's headline, the cop wasn't there for a noise complaint. He was investigating a property damage complaint from the neighbour. Neighbour had video of someone tossing a plastic bottle on her car, cop figured it was one of the women on the porch, went to harass her and was yelled at by another woman on the porch. He didn't like being yelled at so he lost his mind and started his "respect my authoritah" taser show.

He got fired today, according to the sheriff's website.


According to the article he didn't just figure, the woman on the porch was caught on surveillance video.  Her daughter interfered and that is something that will get one arrested if they don't back off.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: vrax: darkhorse23: He got fired a little while ago.

Oh, amazing!

I don't want to hear from any assholes about his poor training or anything.  A decent human being doesn't do that no matter how they were trained just as a decent human being doesn't let a man be cooked to death on hot tarmac.  A decent human being walks up, tells them they had a noise complaint, and simply asks them if they can keep it down a bit.  That is the reasonable response.  This one was absurd.

Not a cop lover, by a long shot but what if they say no when you ask them to hold it down?


Then you tell them "Hey, I'm trying to be nice about this so, please, can you keep it down so I don't have to come out here again and try not to escalate things"

Lots of professions have to do this kind of crap, somehow they all manage without a gun, but for some reason, cops always flip the fark out.
 
Hugemeister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Attention public if you should shoot and kill a cop on your front porch for doing this shiat and I'm on that jury I will acquit you...
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perfect example of an officer using his Taser as punishment for non-compliance.

This is in Georgia and I hope to hell it becomes an issue in the shooting of the man running away that supposedly had a "deadly weapon" because he had taken a Taser from an officer.

Either it's used when someone won't comply or it's a deadly weapon, can't have it both ways.
 
