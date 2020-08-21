 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Once "the Crossroads of the World", "the Center of the Universe", "the heart of the Great White Way, Times Square is now the worst attraction in New York City   (twitter.com) divider line
Original Tweet:
 
Who remembers 1970s Times Square?
 
Stop liking what he doesn't like!
 
edmo: Who remembers 1970s Times Square?


I'm not sure the actual whores were any better than the current corporate whores.
 
I'm in St Paul. The only time I've ever been to the Mall of America is when visiting friends have asked me. Which is like at least once a year or so.

Admittedly, the giant lego creations are kinda cool. But jesus I'm sick of that place.
 
Weird.  I have been to the Alamo, Disney, Williamsburg, and the Mall of America.  That covers two states I lived in for college.  And the rest of the states I have lived in?  Never gone to their "worst" sites.  I do not even know where the Breaking Bad House is located, or what that means.
 
No one goes to Times Square anymore.  It's too crowded.
 
Who the fark says the grand canyon is the worst attraction??? I get a lot of other ones, but the grand canyon?!
 
Potato Museum
1850 - Nevar Forget!

/Yes, I know the famine didn't happen in Idaho
//Irish
///Trí slais
 
Also don't know wtf a voodoo donut is but now I want to see it.
 
Elvis's birthplace is awesome.

It's a small house. Two rooms. Really reminds you that he came from so little, and accomplished so much.

And then you look around the neighborhood and see identical houses that people are living in, which is a good reminder of the rural poverty that still exists.
 
Also known as "list of the most famous attractions in each state"
 
hervatski: Who the fark says the grand canyon is the worst attraction??? I get a lot of other ones, but the grand canyon?!


I guess some idiot who really liked Tombstone for some reason.
 
Anyplace in Manhattan is a pain in the ass if you're a Met fan from Newark trying to get to Flushing. Sez me.
 
edmo: Who remembers 1970s Times Square?


I do. My first trip to New York; an excursion to NYC for a football game. Fly into Newark, charter bus to the hotel, 39th & 8th. Basically I was dropped in to it, midnight on a Friday. I was never so scared in my life. It was wonderful.   My favorite experience a few years later was going to see the Dead Kennedy's at some dive.  I want to say it was CBGB's but I'm not positive.
 
GoodDoctorB: Also known as "list of the most famous attractions in each state"


I'm from north of Seattle, and I can't say the Gum Wall would be the first state attraction that comes to mind.  Pike Place Market itself is much higher on that list, and the first Starbucks and Pike Place Fish Market are higher than the Gum Wall just considering what's all at Pike Place Market.
 
gar1013: Elvis's birthplace is awesome.

It's a small house. Two rooms. Really reminds you that he came from so little, and accomplished so much.

And then you look around the neighborhood and see identical houses that people are living in, which is a good reminder of the rural poverty that still exists.


His house has air conditioning now. That always made me chuckle.

I spent a lot of time in Tupelo on a project for a couple of years. The town has a weird charm.
 
Dumb lists are dumb.
 
I'm not going to Helen Keller's birthplace unless they also show me the attic hiding spot too!!
 
edmo: Who remembers 1970s Times Square?


I got my first fake id and a half-dozen throwing stars there.
 
1) I want to visit the World's Tallest Filing Cabinet
2) The North Pole is in Alaska now?
3) Seriously, fark Times Square pre-pandemic, and double fark it after.
 
holdmybones: gar1013: Elvis's birthplace is awesome.

It's a small house. Two rooms. Really reminds you that he came from so little, and accomplished so much.

And then you look around the neighborhood and see identical houses that people are living in, which is a good reminder of the rural poverty that still exists.

His house has air conditioning now. That always made me chuckle.

I spent a lot of time in Tupelo on a project for a couple of years. The town has a weird charm.


I wish I had spent more time there. There's something special about the Deep South in the summer.

Probably the soothing hum of mosquitos.
 
Twitter Shat:  The worst attraction in every state (according to my IG followers)


Well if it's according to some Instagram/Twitter followers of one random person then that obviously deserves a green light on Fark.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hervatski: Who the fark says the grand canyon is the worst attraction??? I get a lot of other ones, but the grand canyon?!


Basically invalidates the rest of the map.

"<Attraction> is the worst attraction in <State>" .... from the people who though the Grand Canyon was the worst attraction in Arizona.
 
I dunno, I kinda want to see the world's tallest filing cabinet.
 
Old man in the mountain?
He collapsed a number of years ago and changed his name to Barney Rubble. Back in the day or was a pretty cool place to be outside.
 
Charlotte Motor Speedway? That's it's  actual name, not "Charlotte Speedway." No one calls it "Charlotte Speedway." The fact that they got the name wrong suggests that it may have been suggested by a single person.

I've been several times. It's a great facility with a lot of history and great racing. And I've been to several tracks to compare it to. I think one rando who wasn't into Nascar went there once and didn't like it.

I'd pick the Wright Brothers Memorial instead. There's nothing there but the memorial itself and a small gift shop, and it's often stupid hot and the memorial is a big uphill hike with no shade. Came up pretty high on a Reddit discussion of the most overrated tourist attractions in the country. Hopefully the museum they were adding when I was last there will add something.
 
Why does Helen Keller wear skin tight pants?
 
Route 66 is the worst monument in Nevada?  That's like saying the Washington Monument is the worst monument in Nevada.  Like, maybe, consult a map before you come up with this BS.
 
