 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   One fish, Two fish, Red fish, Blue fish, Black fish, Blue fish, Old fish, New fish. China wants all the fish   (msn.com) divider line
15
    More: Interesting, Ship, fishing boat, Ecuador, Chinese boats, US support, fishing fleet, Pacific Ocean, Ecuador's navy  
•       •       •

481 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Aug 2020 at 10:56 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
China is very much about long-term thinking when it comes to it's military and diplomatic strategies. Not at all when it come to the planet's resources.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More than 300 Chinese vessels have been fishing off the Galapagos Islands for nearly a month.

The Galapagos are one of the few "off-site" backups the world has left for diverse species. That China's all the way over there probably means things are redlining and rather than do something about it, we're all fine with removing the undo button.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
ONE FISH, TWO FISH, RED FISH, BLUE FISH | Dr. Seuss Raps over Dr. Dre Beats
Youtube I8-EXMxufG8

/because I can
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They should just get that one Brother who can swallow the ocean.
 
tuckeg
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Where is Captain Nemo when we need him?

/Maybe Elon Musk could fill the role.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Contract some Somali independent boat captains to work the area for a few months.
 
adamatari
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

edmo: China is very much about long-term thinking when it comes to it's military and diplomatic strategies. Not at all when it come to the planet's resources.


Thing is, it isn't 1500 or even 1900, and all the military and diplomatic long term strategy won't make any difference if you wreck the natural resources that ultimately keep you fed.

The West is not much better and only recently has it started to rethink undermining it's own environment... It's gonna be a tough century.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

koder: More than 300 Chinese vessels have been fishing off the Galapagos Islands for nearly a month.

The Galapagos are one of the few "off-site" backups the world has left for diverse species. That China's all the way over there probably means things are redlining and rather than do something about it, we're all fine with removing the undo button.


But think about all of the different things those animals can cure, erectile dysfunction, cancer, you name it someone will turn it into medicine
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
noiselesschatter.comView Full Size
 
John Hopoate
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
China is all about securing their resources and raw materials and most of the world just lets them take it. Good on the countries that have sunk or detained Chinese boats fishing illegally.  It's a shame that China already semi controls the South Pacific fishery through bribery and the NZ government probably wouldn't do much except send a strongly worded letter when the come to pillage our fushery.

/Yes
//it's spelt
///fush in NZ english
 
Mock26
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
China is either going to take over the entire world or destroy it.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Not much different from what the fisheries of the "developed world" were doing a 100 years ago. Which coincides quite well with the time when the devastation brought by the opium trade, forced on China by the same "developed world" initiated the country's slow slide into a civil war and Communism, which in turn delayed China's development by a century.
 
ecor1
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There was an article posted on Fark not too long about about how since tigers have become so rare Chinese boner pill makers have been turning to jaguars, which are now being poached at unprecedented rates. The Chinese are stripping the planet bare of wildlife (and other stuff, American ginseng is pretty much extinct in the wild due to collection for the Asian market). And no one seems to want to stop them.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

adamatari: edmo: China is very much about long-term thinking when it comes to it's military and diplomatic strategies. Not at all when it come to the planet's resources.

Thing is, it isn't 1500 or even 1900, and all the military and diplomatic long term strategy won't make any difference if you wreck the natural resources that ultimately keep you fed.

The West is not much better and only recently has it started to rethink undermining it's own environment... It's gonna be a tough century.


Blade Runner 2049 was a documentary.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
China wants all the everything.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.