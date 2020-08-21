 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   After the explosion in Beirut, countries around the world have decided to poke around a bit, see what they can find. It ain't good   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
    Nitrogen, Ammonia, Fertilizer, Ammonium nitrate, tons of ammonium nitrate, Port, Black Sea port of Agigea  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Some of them even found paywalls.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those who can't get thru the paywall, a summary:

Beirut: We had 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate and it blew up our city

Dakar, Senegal: Hold my beer, we have 3000 tons in our port

Agigea, Romania: No, you hold our beer. We have 5000 tons in our port

Constanta, Romania: NO, you ALL hold our beer. We have 28,000 tons at our port.

Yeah, that's probably enough to blow up the whole country.  If you live in Romania, quickly get out.
 
JRoo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I was moving a bunch of ammonium nitrate in my truck but it broke down in front of some federal building and I abandoned it. I wonder whatever happened to it.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
An outline link for the article.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Timothy McVeigh would have voted trump if he were still alive, come on now.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
well the port of tianjin blew up with 800 tons of the same stuff in 2015 so figure nobody learned then are they going to learn now ?
 
AllyOop [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So now we wait for the confiscated stockpiles to get stockpiled and forgotten about until it 'plodes.
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
... when that many ports have major non-disposal issues for literally one hazardous chemical, maybe it's time to add some HAZMAT professionals to those random UN guys who go around reviewing people's procedures at random, like the ones that do it for prison procedures.

Like... notice how no US ports are on that list?  That's because we have common-sense rules for shiat like this: if a seized shipment contains hazardous materials, it's not held indefinitely.  There's a monitored hold for a defined period of time, then it's disposed of.

// That doesn't mean everything is always safe forever, but it does mean that the high concentrations of the materials occur at the point of production and the points of use (the Texas explosion was the former), both of which are significantly better prepared to handle it and generally have mandatory safe zones around the facilities or dumps that shipping warehouses do not.

// As someone living in the US and working in a related profession, I'm not exempting us from the "we could use some regular UN inspectors running around reviewing shiat and making recommendations", either, though we don't have this specific problem.  Like most second-world economies we have a lot of shiat infrastructure and empty offices where the accountability personnel are supposed to be.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Should we expect a lot of EOD fireworks shows in the near future?
 
trvth [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

JRoo: I was moving a bunch of ammonium nitrate in my truck but it broke down in front of some federal building and I abandoned it. I wonder whatever happened to it.


CSB: When I was brewing beer, I tentatively named one batch/new recipe "Mad Bomber". A week later was the OKC bombing. I renamed the beer "Widdershins Ale".
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: Should we expect a lot of EOD fireworks shows in the near future?


I don't think setting it off intentionally is the preferred disposal method.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.