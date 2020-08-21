 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Duplicate of another approved link: 10925667


(CNN)   And so it begins. Outbreak of COVID cases in Nebraska traced back to Sturgis   (cnn.com) divider line
15
    More: Followup, Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, South Dakota state health officials, South Dakota, Black Hills, Johns Hopkins University, South Dakota Department of Transportation officials, Motorcycle rally, Johns Hopkins  
•       •       •

194 clicks;  Favorite   |   Watch

15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Everytime I think to myself people can't be this selfish and stupid I discover the depths to which they are both.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
DEMORAT HOAX!!

HILLERY!
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How completely unforeseeable! Who woulda thunk it?
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We've already got 15 of these dickweasles in MN.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Excellent. Let's do this.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Time to buy a used harley
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Time to buy a used harley


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Time to buy a used harley


I'd rather buy a bike that looks good.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: Ass_Master_Flash: Time to buy a used harley

I'd rather buy a bike that looks good.


I'd rather buy a bike that actually works.

J/k motorcycles are one of the few things I do worse than surfing.

Just wanted to hate for a couple minutes.

Thanks.
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
South Dakota numbers jumped by nearly double the last few days. fark Noem
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Gonna be rough getting a dental appointment here in a couple of weeks
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
be a real non shame Smash Mouth cake down with it.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Let get everyone sick so we can move on.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Social Justice Warlock: [Fark user image image 245x213]


Also shame this is a duplicated thread. /mods on Saturday night bender?
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.