(Rapid City Journal)   For those keeping score, the guy who organized the Native American protests during Trump's Rushmore campaign rally is up to three felony and four misdemeanor charges, facing 17 years in prison   (rapidcityjournal.com) divider line
34
    More: Murica, Misdemeanor, Felony, second count of simple assault, Grand jury, present evidence, Crime, NDN Collective, right side of history  
•       •       •

34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like she had no business trying to block anyone.
 
ralanprod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just hope upon conviction that he gets deported back to wherever he came from.

Can't have those people getting all uppity and protesting and such when they should be grateful to live in our great country.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Your speech against this administration can cost you life in prison, that ain't free.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Checkmate, FartBongJoe!
 
BlueVet
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Joe should announce his 1st pardon.
 
anfrind
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why do Republicans hate freedom?
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

anfrind: Why do Republicans hate freedom?


They don't.

They just hate your freedom.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Lovely. Why not burn their villages, rape, murder and dismember their women and children, and force the remnant to walk to Canada?

It's your Heritage!
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's like there's a three felony minimum to be in the trump administration
 
Kiler
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Lovely. Why not burn their villages, rape, murder and dismember their women and children, and force the remnant to walk to Canada?

It's your Heritage!


I'm sure they can find some warm blankets for those cold winters too.

/S
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
cretinbob:

Sounds like the USA had no business desecrating a sacred site of my neighboring brothers and sisters to the west.
 
jso2897
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BlueVet: Joe should announce his 1st pardon.


After Reality Winner. That one will really make the uptights shiat their pants.
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
shiat, with the way 2020 is going, one would almost think this whole country was built on an Indian burial ground.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I just had oral surgery yesterday, yet that pain is nothing compared to the pain I feel seeing fascism completely overtake this country as it continues it's long history of pissing on Natives.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Interdasting, some real coherent hot takes here, . . . another way to look at it, don't assault people you don't like, especially state law enforcement officers, regardless of who sits in the White House.
 
links136
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Report: Economy Failing Because U.S. Built On Ancient Indian Burial Grounds
Youtube XC6_EDj6kp8


Remember the Savings and Loan Ghost of the 90's? Turns out it was Old Man Greenspan in a phantom mask, trying to scare away day traders!
 
jjorsett
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BlueVet: Joe should announce his 1st pardon.


Did you not see in TFA that it's the state of South Dakota bringing the charges, or do you just think the President has the omnipotent power to pardon everyone, everywhere for everything?
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You need to hear this.
Youtube lcMYnOO8ps8
 
Watubi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hope he doesn't get banned from Delta.  Apparently, that's a much bigger reason to outrage to some people
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Supaman feat. Walking Buffalo - Ethnocide
Youtube UTBxKWz-zZk
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I just know never to stop on the res. Last time I did it was jacked up gas prices and an unfortunate turkey wrap i deeply regretted later. Fill up in Billings and truck on through.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ralanprod: I just hope upon conviction that he gets deported back to wherever he came from.

Can't have those people getting all uppity and protesting and such when they should be grateful to live in our great country.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DrEMHmrk2: shiat, with the way 2020 is going, one would almost think this whole country was built on an Indian burial ground.


In a sense, it was.
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: Interdasting, some real coherent hot takes here, . . . another way to look at it, don't assault people you don't like, especially state law enforcement officers, regardless of who sits in the White House.


Ok, snowflake. Tell that to the revolutionaries that biatch slapped the king of england (with france's help of course) to make this country.

Have you read the declaration of independence? Even like, the first few paragraphs?

/Yes i know I'm replying to a basic level bot, but those that may be influenced by something so obviously a bot need to see what a real American would think and say.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You know how y'all are like, "Free speech may be allowed, but it can still have consequences" when you excuse Cancel Culture? Well, welcome to that argument's logical counterpart where you're engaging in "civil disobedience", particularly when that includes assaulting law enforcement.
 
Third rate whore in Toronto
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
brantgoose Didn't white people do that when they arrived in North America?  They've been doing it ever since.  If you are not white you are in deep shiat.  America - Land of the Free and white!
 
zeaper12
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: I just know never to stop on the res. Last time I did it was jacked up gas prices and an unfortunate turkey wrap i deeply regretted later. Fill up in Billings and truck on through.


Lots of corruption on the res near Billings.  Things can get a little bit scary and costly out there.

Mostly good folks though.
 
zeaper12
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DrEMHmrk2: Zeb Hesselgresser: Interdasting, some real coherent hot takes here, . . . another way to look at it, don't assault people you don't like, especially state law enforcement officers, regardless of who sits in the White House.

Ok, snowflake. Tell that to the revolutionaries that biatch slapped the king of england (with france's help of course) to make this country.

Have you read the declaration of independence? Even like, the first few paragraphs?

/Yes i know I'm replying to a basic level bot, but those that may be influenced by something so obviously a bot need to see what a real American would think and say.


Are you a bot?
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: Interdasting, some real coherent hot takes here, . . . another way to look at it, don't assault people you don't like, especially state law enforcement officers, regardless of who sits in the White House.


FTA

Tilsen was originally charged with three misdemeanors: impeding a highway, unlawful assembly and disorderly conduct. He's now also charged with obstructing a public officer.

So wasn't he originally charged with assault?  if there was an actual assult this dude would have been charged with this in the fist place.  I'm betting someone from the White House gave instructions to jack up the charges even if they won't work.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DrEMHmrk2: shiat, with the way 2020 is going, one would almost think this whole country was built on an Indian burial ground.


Poltergeist - You only moved the headstones!
Youtube Lh_W6FLaMvA
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
jjorsett:

Thank you for supporting a genocidal regime openly.

It shows who you are.
That land is a desecrated sacred site that was being defended against
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jjorsett: BlueVet: Joe should announce his 1st pardon.

Did you not see in TFA that it's the state of South Dakota bringing the charges, or do you just think the President has the omnipotent power to pardon everyone, everywhere for everything?


Well, does he?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jjorsett: You know how y'all are like, "Free speech may be allowed, but it can still have consequences" when you excuse Cancel Culture? Well, welcome to that argument's logical counterpart where you're engaging in "civil disobedience", particularly when that includes assaulting law enforcement.


I've got a pretty impressive vertical, but even I can't make the jump between "people losing jobs for being racist" and "you're under felony arrest for assaulting my shield with your face."
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

anfrind: Why do Republicans hate freedom?


Because it impinges on their freedom to rape, spindle, mutilate and monetize every aspect of the American Dream.

Also, fear of the other
 
