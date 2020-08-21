 Skip to content
 
(KATV Little Rock)   The honeybun robber has been caught   (katv.com) divider line
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, but Arkansas honybuns are treasure. This is like stealing from a Chicago pizzeria. (not a New York tomato sauce taco stand).
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nicoffeine: Sorry, but Arkansas honybuns are treasure. This is like stealing from a Chicago pizzeria. (not a New York tomato sauce taco stand).


This thread didn't stand a chance.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
South Pacific - Honey Bun (Original Film version) Pt 1
Youtube IYEdezKgbrk
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did I mention I like ketchup on my hot dogs? The sweetness really offsets the mayo saltiness.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/IYEdezKg​brk]


"Aloha, Mister Hand" or "Attaboy, Luther!"
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a Ding Dong
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cop responding to call: "Let me guess... someone stole your honeybun?"
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reparations AND a honeybun , please....
 
Definitely Not Someone's Alt
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's quite possibly the worst criminal name ever. Might as well call him the Cupcake Bandit or the Twinkie Robber. Dude clearly did not think this all the way through.

Me, I would've went with Slim Jim's. The Slim Jim Bandit sounds cool. People would respect me when I got to prison.
 
brainfondle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Shake it 'til the butter melts (Shake it!)
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'll give you a genuine faux pearl ring if ya git on up and shake
Your... honeybuns! Shake your honeybuns!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

brainfondle: Shake it 'til the butter melts (Shake it!)


Great minds?
 
thomasvista
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This sounds like a bad cover of the music video for "Telephone" by Lady Gaga.
 
