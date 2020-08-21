 Skip to content
(CNN)   Covid-19 cases tied to Sturgis motorcycle rally in South Dakota crossed state line. Obvious tag waiting in line to get tested   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Johns Hopkins University, South Dakota Department of Transportation officials, Black Hills, Johns Hopkins, health officials, Motorcycle rally, employee of Asylum Tattoo Sturgis  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
One cough over the line, sweet jesus
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Gotta send your test out to be chromed first. Should take about a month and cost about a grand.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When you go into intensive care, make sure they take the muffler off your ventilator. Don't want to sound like a pussy.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Imagine dying to go see Smash Mouth.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What a shock.
 
