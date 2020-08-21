 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Happiness is not a warm puppy after all, it's actually myoisin protein dragging an endorphin along a filament to the inner part of the brain's parietal cortex. How romantic   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So you are saying it is a filament of my imagination?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel lied to.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why can't we get this kind of thing as a virus once in a while? Why do viruses always have to be bad? Where are the good viruses?
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatguyoverthere70: Why can't we get this kind of thing as a virus once in a while? Why do viruses always have to be bad? Where are the good viruses?


Sitting home on the couch with TV, beer and chips. They are too smart to get involved.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatguyoverthere70: good viruses?


https://www.sciencealert.com/not-all-​v​iruses-are-bad-for-you-here-are-some-t​hat-can-have-a-protective-effect

Here is the whole video...
http://www.artofthecell.com/the-inner​-​life-of-the-cell/
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe. But the warm puppy causes it to happen.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
misery is still a cat you're late on feeding.
 
Skanque [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's not what this was originally depicting.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's funny, because the other day my wife turned to me and asked, "Honey, do you feel your myoisin proteins dragging endorphins along your filaments to the inner part of your brain's parietal cortex?"  So I turned to her and replied, "Why yes, I would love a beer, thank you!"  Until I saw this headline, I had no idea why she kicked me in the balls and locked herself in the bedroom.

I think my proteins dropped their endorphins, though.  I had to get my own beer.
 
Kegluneq
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Last time I saw this animation, the protein's walk was synced up with "Stayin' Alive".
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Lyrics

Put one foot in front of the other
And soon you'll be walking 'cross the floor
Put one foot in front of the other
And soon you'll be walking out the door...
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My go to will always be a warm gun.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: Why can't we get this kind of thing as a virus once in a while? Why do viruses always have to be bad? Where are the good viruses?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Truck stop egg salad sandwiches?

/close enough
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: Why can't we get this kind of thing as a virus once in a while? Why do viruses always have to be bad? Where are the good viruses?


Real answer? 'Good' viruses and bacteria get integrated into the biology of being.

Roughly 8% of the human genome is viral DNA. A lot of useful proteins come from viral DNA (hemo, for example)
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Not myosin
Not endorphins
Not how any of this works

Endorphins are only tangentially related to happiness.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: gential


Mmhmm...
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oops I'm drunk. Ignore me.   :/
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

snocone: So you are saying it is a filament of my imagination?


Walt Disney's Figment Theme Song One Little Spark
Youtube -ON1ZXeKOGc
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Keep on trucking...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
icam
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's an illustration of a kinesin motor protein transporting a vesicle along a microtubule.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i ate a sandwich, so now im happy.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Myoisin protein?  Is that like really good soy sauce?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Good stuff Subs. I love biochemical imaging, Don't get me started on the entire replisome
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
/
Side note.
Spermatozoa don't swim they roll.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

icam: It's an illustration of a kinesin motor protein transporting a vesicle along a microtubule inside blood cell.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Alternative theory
Goldfrapp - Happiness
Youtube mnHlGONToIc
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I think all my filament is faulting
 
mrwknd
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Where the fark do I get some of that?!?

I need it!
 
moto-geek
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm happy with my Tasp.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Can I have some of that?
 
great_tigers
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
labradortraininghq.comView Full Size
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: It's funny, because the other day my wife turned to me and asked, "Honey, do you feel your myoisin proteins dragging endorphins along your filaments to the inner part of your brain's parietal cortex?"  So I turned to her and replied, "Why yes, I would love a beer, thank you!"  Until I saw this headline, I had no idea why she kicked me in the balls and locked herself in the bedroom.

I think my proteins dropped their endorphins, though.  I had to get my own beer.


not even a finger sandwich?
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
OK the protein animation makes me happy. The endorphin protein freaks me out.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hay know what just made me happy?
Kellogg's just released a blue waffle?

🤣🤣🤣🤔🤮
 
NachoMama
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
While myosin and kinesin are evolutionarily related and one could mistake the shape of the heads (what look like the feet walking along), that's clearly a microtubule and not an actin microfilament. MTs consist of 13 parallel protofilaments, microfilaments are two twisted protofilaments.
This did the rounds a couple of years ago and all the molecular motor people (of which I am one) had a big eyerolling session back then.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HakunaMatata [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
hooray, another "I don't understand what I'm looking at so I'll just make shiat up" tweet.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm still going with puppy...
The Puppy Song - Harry Nilsson
Youtube kfZXTNoAL7g
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ less than a minute ago  

thatguyoverthere70: Why can't we get this kind of thing as a virus once in a while? Why do viruses always have to be bad? Where are the good viruses?


FAO Schwarz
 
