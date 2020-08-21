 Skip to content
(CBC)   List of personalized licence plates rejected by the Ontario government. Come for the FKCOVID, DR PP and IMPAIRED, stay for the MOISTLY   (cbc.ca) divider line
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just in case anyone was interested, there's a "Make your own Ontario License Plate" page right here:
https://yourstocustomize.ca/

I bet Farkers could come up with much better ones to get rejected.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I was just up in Maine, saw this one...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
moistly harmless

/'moistly' autocorrected to 'moist lay'
 
GRCooper
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When VA first put their plate configurator on the web, I checked and they would allow me to order DIE PIG

/"but, officer, it's German for The Pig"
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 780x377]


I'm not your buddy, guy.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
To be fair, rejecting IMPAIRED likely saved that driver from a dozen bogus traffic stops.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
MSTRB8R didn't make the list?    There are a lot of fishermen that would use it.
 
mattj1984
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Ontario: Moistly yours to discover!" Is a good slogan.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And oblig

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
CHINAFLU
GERMWAR
FAKNWZ
FREEDUM
 
basicstock
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Not rejected in Quebec.
storage.journaldemontreal.comView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I like CHOPPA. You can drive your family nuts yelling "Get to de choppa!"
 
You're Not Special
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Damn, just one letter too long.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How about DNTSHTIMWHT? Does that fit?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
and if a gal wants to advertize her size, who is that hurting?   Big gals need lovin too.
 
trapped-in-CH
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Obligatory speaking moistly remix:

https://youtu.be/eySDeBdqxGY
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"MOISTLY, presumably a reference to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's news conference misspeak when discussing how masks prevent people from "speaking moistly" in April."

Oh common, lighten up Francis.


/had a doctor named Moist, not a bad looking gal either
 
mattj1984
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Are there rules to naming plates in Ontario or

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rhodabear
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VeeTHis
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I don't get the IHATE401 reference. Is it a Canadian thing?
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mattj1984: Are there rules to naming plates in Ontario or

Fark user imageView Full Size


Could describe what this means?


Oh yea, yea sure, see it's a shovel, because I'm biiig into gardening you see...
*looks around nervously*
 
