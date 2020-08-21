 Skip to content
(CBC)   Come up with a slogan for this newfangled...beer?... called 'Cronk'   (cbc.ca)
56
452 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 21 Aug 2020 at 3:20 PM



OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get Gronkowski from the Bucs to endorse. Gronk Conk!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Cronk: We don't know what the f*ck it is!"
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Cronk.  When putting vodka in your root beer is just too much effort."
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
But the commercials must feature Eartha Kitt's voice.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: But the commercials must feature Eartha Kitt's voice.


Cronk will get you dronk.
 
skyotter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Squeaky, uh, squeak, squeaker, squeakin'.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: ecmoRandomNumbers: But the commercials must feature Eartha Kitt's voice.

Cronk will get you dronk.


Cronk Will Get Ya Crunk
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Could have sworn we had a thread on this thing 4 months ago.
 
tracer03
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Cronk - It's got that upstate prison flavor that will keep you ugly all night long!"
/RIP Phil
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: ecmoRandomNumbers: But the commercials must feature Eartha Kitt's voice.

Cronk will get you dronk.


this
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Know what they call the people who drink it?  Cronk-ites! Be a trustworthy drunk; drink Cronk!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Let's crack some Cronk and get bonked!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Cronk, it's so easy even your mom is ashamed"
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's already sold out.

Good for Cold Garden, I like that room.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
C'mon here and suck my Cronk.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Put the Crank down and pick up some Cronk!
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
SARSaparilla? Nice try china!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Hey - At least it's not Budweiser."
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Cronk only pawn in game of getting wasted.
 
BigSquibowski [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Kim K-Put some Cronk in your badonkadonk!
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Last night, me and my friends got totally cronked on Cronk....got pulled over by a cop, and I cronked all over his shoes....got home, smelling like I cronked myself, and ended up cronking the bed, now I'm in deep cronk with the wife.  I feel like cronk.  That's the last time I ever get cronked.
 
ironpig
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Drink Cronk and bonk
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm going to keep it very simple. YEEEEAAAHHH!
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ask for Cronk at your favourite liquor store. It's next to the Zima.
 
radarlove
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Cronk was my character name in both Everquest II andWorld of Warcraft...
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Last night, me and my friends got totally cronked on Cronk....got pulled over by a cop, and I cronked all over his shoes....got home, smelling like I cronked myself, and ended up cronking the bed, now I'm in deep cronk with the wife.  I feel like cronk.  That's the last time I ever get cronked.


I cronked the wife before you got home.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Naido: "Know what they call the people who drink it?  Cronk-ites! Be a trustworthy drunk; drink Cronk!"
[Fark user image 425x565]


The necessary Walter Cronkite reference soothes my beleaguered soul. Thank you
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Cronk to Gronk. (On Mars that is)
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Salmon: Albert911emt: Last night, me and my friends got totally cronked on Cronk....got pulled over by a cop, and I cronked all over his shoes....got home, smelling like I cronked myself, and ended up cronking the bed, now I'm in deep cronk with the wife.  I feel like cronk.  That's the last time I ever get cronked.

I cronked the wife before you got home.



Oh ok. I was wondering what that smell was.

\maybe you should consult a doctor abut that.
 
JayCab
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Don't let your bartender pull the wrong lever, Cronk.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Honestly though a sarsaparilla based beer sounds pretty damn good. Despite the ridiculous name I'm game to try it
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Cronk. It's like Okra-Cola and Slurm had a baby!
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
                              R.I.P.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You've just had a soothing session of electro-shock therapy and all your worries and half your childhood memories have been wiped out. It's time for Cronk. The beer for people who can't tell the difference.

/really old SNL
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Are you a Cronk-sucker?"
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
When I drink Cronk, I sploot.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bloobeary: "Hey - At least it's not Budweiser."


Came in here to say this.

Leaving satisfied.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Your bender has a new, sweet flavour.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Salmon: Albert911emt: Last night, me and my friends got totally cronked on Cronk....got pulled over by a cop, and I cronked all over his shoes....got home, smelling like I cronked myself, and ended up cronking the bed, now I'm in deep cronk with the wife.  I feel like cronk.  That's the last time I ever get cronked.

I cronked the wife before you got home.


Oh ok. I was wondering what that smell was.

\maybe you should consult a doctor abut that.


I suspect all three of us should.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Grok a grog of Cronk
 
camaroash
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Wrong lever!"
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
          Honk If You Love Cronk.
(If You Can Still Find the Horn, That Is.)
 
thefatbasturd
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gopher321: "Cronk: We don't know what the f*ck it is!"


Whelp... Both of mine covered by the FIRST two posts.🤣
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Smooth Canadian sounding announcer:

"Do you want to cut loose and completely lose your damn mind, but you're too upstanding and just plain Canadian? Here ya go, pal:"

Cue music:

♫ Times have changed, the drinks are getting worse, they won't obey tradition it's not enough to fart and curse.

Should we blame our choices or blame sobriety? or should we blame commercials on TV?

Heck no. Blame Cronkida ♫
 
anuran
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I have a batch fermenting as we speak. It's like a lot of other 19th century small beers.
 
thefatbasturd
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Cronk: PROBABLY won't kill you...
But you'll wish it had!
 
anuran
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Using this recipe
Dr Cronk's Sarsaparilla Beer Recipe
Youtube SpEH_tWfO3o
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Cronk: A proud tradition of fleecing hipsters
 
