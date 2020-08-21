 Skip to content
(Inquisitr)   Full House prison blues
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well they sure showed her.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She will be out in less than a week do to prison overcrowding
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

styckx: She will be out in less than a week do to prison overcrowding


Go on...
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
She is going to make bank on the book & movie rights, if Lifetime hasn't already locked them up.

Champagne bottles are being uncorked at the Loughlin household.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You see, she is a woman. She will be welcomed back as it was obviously her husband's fault.
 
Flincher
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Maybe she will get some sexy prison action and will upload the video.
 
gimlet
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
All that attention for two months.
 
Msol [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wait I thought they were supposed to be made an example of for not admitting guilt like the other celebs.
 
Myria [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

styckx: She will be out in less than a week do to prison overcrowding


Not in the Federal system she won't.  Can't get out faster than 85% of your sentence.

House arrest due to COVID, maybe >_<
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, thousands of black kids across America were welcomed into the penal system for victimless drug crimes.
 
puny [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bfh0417: You see, she is a rich white woman. She will be welcomed back as it was obviously her husband's fault.


FTFY
 
bluewave69
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
off all rich people that bribed their kids way to uni they had to go with probably the nicest person available.
 
TuckFrump [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I knew it would be just some token slap on the wrist.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
pay-per-view pillow fight with cellie?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Her crime, not being rich enough to fund a multimillion dollar endowment to the university for her kids admission.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So her husband's punishment is twice what hers is?  Can anyone explain why that is?
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Maybe i should send her a hallmark card...
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: So her husband's punishment is twice what hers is?  Can anyone explain why that is?


His name was on the checks? I got nothing.
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This carwash coont should get a year
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bfh0417: You see, she is a woman. She will be welcomed back as it was obviously her husband's fault.


Oh so you are an MRA asshole too?
LOLOLOLOLOL
JFC I didn't think anyone could be that much of a loser.
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just be a poor black kid with a joint and see what kind of plea deal you get
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: Her crime, not being rich enough to fund a multimillion dollar endowment to the university for her kids admission.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I've been seeing a lot more Mossimo stuff at the thrift shops lately.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I figured it would be a BS sentence and look at that! A nice tiny BS sentence. Bet she gets out early from whatever posh ladies 'prison' they put her in due to COVID-19/whatever 'concerns' too.
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Hoopy Frood: I've been seeing a lot more Mossimo stuff at the thrift shops lately.


Could be because of this could be that it is no longer 1995.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Flincher: Maybe she will get some sexy prison action and will upload the video.


First thing I thought of
 
chitownmike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Meanwhile, thousands of black kids across America were welcomed into the penal system for victimless drug crimes.


Oh, fark off
 
1funguy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
She could have sentenced to 40 years...

...if she was Native American.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: So her husband's punishment is twice what hers is?  Can anyone explain why that is?


Penis
 
TuckFrump [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

interstellar_tedium: Just be a poor black kid with a joint and see what kind of plea deal you get


Plea deal? That's 15 gunshots in the back
 
