(Denver Post) Women are posing topless on Colorado mountaintops for greatest social media fad ever
17
    Hiking, Coral Scherma, defunct women, women share recovery, social media, Nudity, Men and Women, lots of other hikers  
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh sure these women are cheered and admired for going topless, but all I get is a "Sir, this is an Arby's."
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm all for it, but it's been going on for a while.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The Grand Tetons?
 
Enomai [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How is there never a sideboob?
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: I'm all for it, but it's been going on for a while.


National Geographic started another fad?   Damnation!  First they get a bunch of whippersnappers expressing wireless frequencies in "kilocycles," and now this.
 
moos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Not falling for it, Subby. Everyone knows Fox is way too conservative to be showing boobies.
 
Busta Clown Shoes
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Enomai: How is there never a sideboob?


You sound lonely.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Old news is good news on Fark.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Can't wait to read about some idiot falling to her death off of a mountaintop as she struggled to unhook her bra for an attention whore selfie op
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They're facing the qtong direction. Fake News!!!
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hey anyone wanna go planking? Guys? Where did everyone go?
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Anyone mention that they are facing the wrong way?  Not saying that there's a wrong way to be topless, but...
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: They're facing the qtong direction. Fake News!!!


They're facing the wrong direction. Fake News!!!

/where the hell is autocorrect when you need it?
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Topless Boulder Chicks is the name of my West Virginia coal country jug band.
/reused joke for reused thread
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If there is one absolute and immutable truism that governs our existence on this plane of being it is this: The person you randomly see naked outside will never be the person you want to randomly see naked outside.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Those pics skirt the spirit of the term topless
 
AndoCommando
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Two minutes for improper use of "boobies" tag.
 
