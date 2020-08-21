 Skip to content
(State of California)   The River Fire near Salinas, CA is tossing America's salad into chaos   (fire.ca.gov) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
River fires aren't not just for Cleveland anymore
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I also heard there was a "Lake fire". Why does water keep catching fire out there? And how can you even prevent it if you can't rake water?

/so confused
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if only there was something close that they could use to put it out....
 
mdarius [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This could raise a stink for the fire service.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: I also heard there was a "Lake fire". Why does water keep catching fire out there? And how can you even prevent it if you can't rake water?

/so confused


Rivers and lakes in the desert areas of California can be very small during late summer (and hundreds of feet wide as the snow melts in the spring).  The areas that are underwater for two days a year have lots of newly dead plants that burn nicely.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're gonna need a bigger rake.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I say we all pee on it.
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: River fires aren't not just for Cleveland anymore


Fark user imageView Full Size


Cuyahoga River Fire (1969)
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Walker: I also heard there was a "Lake fire". Why does water keep catching fire out there? And how can you even prevent it if you can't rake water?

/so confused

Rivers and lakes in the desert areas of California can be very small during late summer (and hundreds of feet wide as the snow melts in the spring).  The areas that are underwater for two days a year have lots of newly dead plants that burn nicely.


Not just desert.  There's plenty of ephemeral lakes and rivers in the chaparral regions of the state that are arid but not deserts.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
FAKENEWSFLASH

Another Trump attempt to prove himself the Messiah by walking on water results in a burning River.

Maybe he should try to walk on ice. Given his fondness for gentle slopes, that could prove comical.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Walker: I also heard there was a "Lake fire". Why does water keep catching fire out there? And how can you even prevent it if you can't rake water?

/so confused


We're confused too - we tried to have a nice, responsible Camp Fire, and 85 deaths, $16 billion, and 1 public utility later, we're thinking that that actually went rather poorly.
 
NicoFinn
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: I say we all pee on it.


I'm in!
 
Toxic Park [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm living over 100 miles away from Salinas to the south, and the smoke is as bad as if the fire were local. This is very unusual, and pretty scary stuff.
 
DreamyAltarBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Toxic Park: I'm living over 100 miles away from Salinas to the south, and the smoke is as bad as if the fire were local. This is very unusual, and pretty scary stuff.


Name checks out?

Seriously, I live about 20 miles away, we've had about 10 minutes of blue sky this week. I smell like a smoked brisket.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mdarius: This could raise a stink for the fire service.


Speaking of raising a stink, we had the Karen fire a few weeks ago.
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: I say we all pee on it.


As nearly all the public restrooms are closed due to the pandemic, that might just be doable.
 
dbaggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The CZU and LZU lightening complexes are worrying me more.  That is getting close to San Jose, and close to UC Santa Cruz, and the satellite heat maps are scary.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Walker: I also heard there was a "Lake fire". Why does water keep catching fire out there? And how can you even prevent it if you can't rake water?

/so confused


There are some towns with river and lake in the name, and if you say "I'm going to the lake house" everyone is going to assume that is a house next to the lake, not in it.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A spot fire on the northern side of the fire grew rapidly

When your fire's on fire, that's really bad.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
