(MassLive)   Police seeking Wal*Mart serial hugger. Cap'n Crunch does not approve, and Tony does not think it's Grrrrrreat to get the COVID
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What kind of surgery is required to remove the shopping cart from his ass? It's walmart and I fully expect someone to ram him if he keeps that up.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would just knee him in the nuts.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Count Chocula: "Do vhat you vant, I'm already dead"
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet another reason to make sure that all your shots are up to date before you go to Wallmart.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe USer: What kind of surgery is required to remove the shopping cart from his ass? It's walmart and I fully expect someone to ram him if he keeps that up.


daffy: I would just knee him in the nuts.


From the security picture the dude looks jacked.  I don't think I'd want to go fist to fist with him. I'm a skinny guy who is definitely not jacked with no fighting skills other than screaming like a 12 y/o girl for security.  If I had mace oh hell yeah empty the bottle in his face.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingSmurf: Joe USer: What kind of surgery is required to remove the shopping cart from his ass? It's walmart and I fully expect someone to ram him if he keeps that up.

daffy: I would just knee him in the nuts.

From the security picture the dude looks jacked.  I don't think I'd want to go fist to fist with him. I'm a skinny guy who is definitely not jacked with no fighting skills other than screaming like a 12 y/o girl for security.  If I had mace oh hell yeah empty the bottle in his face.


There is always someone better, Daniel-san.

Fark with enough people and you're going to receive karate, or a bullet, or who-knows-what.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put him up against the Wal... Mart.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a fine planet ... worthy of a better class of sentient being.    Maybe next time.   We cannot even outwit a virus.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingSmurf: Joe USer: What kind of surgery is required to remove the shopping cart from his ass? It's walmart and I fully expect someone to ram him if he keeps that up.

daffy: I would just knee him in the nuts.

From the security picture the dude looks jacked.  I don't think I'd want to go fist to fist with him. I'm a skinny guy who is definitely not jacked with no fighting skills other than screaming like a 12 y/o girl for security.  If I had mace oh hell yeah empty the bottle in his face.


look him in the eye, caress him gently while whispering that your parents invented white Zinfandel and that you're hoping for a Kenny G song over the loudspeaker.

works. Every .time.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
New life goal:
Bioprinting jellyfish stinger cells for implantation on my epidermis to demonstrate that unsolicited touching can be deterred.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: This is a fine planet ... worthy of a better class of sentient being.    Maybe next time.   We cannot even outwit a virus.


I disagree. It's a testament to human ingenuity and society that we've collectively managed to keep so many absolute cretins alive among us so far.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: FarkingSmurf: Joe USer: What kind of surgery is required to remove the shopping cart from his ass? It's walmart and I fully expect someone to ram him if he keeps that up.

daffy: I would just knee him in the nuts.

From the security picture the dude looks jacked.  I don't think I'd want to go fist to fist with him. I'm a skinny guy who is definitely not jacked with no fighting skills other than screaming like a 12 y/o girl for security.  If I had mace oh hell yeah empty the bottle in his face.

There is always someone better, Daniel-san.

Fark with enough people and you're going to receive karate, or a bullet, or who-knows-what.


hug enough cereal and it gets more interesting
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So a Masshole, I've heard of them but never seen one
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He needs a kick to the nuts
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What a Springfield hugger might look like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If he's threatening to give people COVID, the least he could do is take off the mask.
 
