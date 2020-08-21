 Skip to content
(WCPO Cincinnati)   What's next in 2020? How about jumping earthworms?   (wcpo.com) divider line
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
GreenSun
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Do these worms really jump? Imagine if you're a woman and you really really reaaaalllyyyy have to pee in public. You pull down your panties, crouch down, and start peeing. You feel relieved. You feel good. You feel way too good. Then later on you're making tiktok videos about how jumping worms make for good dildos.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sounds like an exclamation in the old-timey comics.  Like "leapin' lizards!"
 
Hallows_Eve [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What platform is Earthworm Jim running on?
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: [Fark user image image 640x441]


Damnit i went looking for the gif, you win this round.

Posting it anyways.

Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Do these worms really jump? Imagine if you're a woman and you really really reaaaalllyyyy have to pee in public. You pull down your panties, crouch down, and start peeing. You feel relieved. You feel good. You feel way too good. Then later on you're making tiktok videos about how jumping worms make for good dildos.


if I had any cash, I'd hire you to direct movies - this is amazing!
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Could be worse.
 
