(AP News)   Golden State Killer is sentenced to life in prison   (apnews.com) divider line
42
oldernell [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's 74.  Isn't that too old to send him to prison? That's even older than Stone.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Crying shame Patton Oswalt's wife didn't live to see this as she basically narrowed down the list of suspects.

Also don't forget: he was an LEO pig, which gave him perfect cover.

How many more still out there?
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not that it matters, but I meant Flynn.  Going to take a nap now.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So he basically got away with murder for all practical purposes.

It's not like, at his curent age, he's likely to suffer much.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm surprised the Fraternal Order of Police didn't rally in his defense.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Crying shame Patton Oswalt's wife didn't live to see this as she basically narrowed down the list of suspects.

Also don't forget: he was an LEO pig, which gave him perfect cover.

How many more still out there?


We can start with known murderers Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove.
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He will die in a cell.  Alone and unmounted.  Hopefully, nobody will claim his remains and they'll dump his dead ass in an unmarked grave.

And I'm  perfectly okay with that.
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
*unmourned*
Damm autocorrect.
 
whosits_112 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: I'm surprised the Fraternal Order of Police didn't rally in his defense.


Come on, he was just one bad apple.

/s
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So, free retirement home setup.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, outside the courthouse:

ca-times.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
whosits_112 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Also, to have the gall and temerity to stand up and say he is sorry. What the actual f*ck.
 
whosits_112 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Meanwhile, outside the courthouse:

[ca-times.brightspotcdn.com image 850x478]


"Hurr durr dey bleed blue" 🤪

Stupid twat.
 
clownass
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
LeBron or Kyrie?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

whosits_112: Also, to have the gall and temerity to stand up and say he is sorry he got caught.. What the actual f*ck.
 
whosits_112 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

clownass: LeBron or Kyrie?


Kyrie?

Mr. Mister - Kyrie (Official Video)
Youtube 9NDjt4FzFWY
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bigbadideasinaction: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Crying shame Patton Oswalt's wife didn't live to see this as she basically narrowed down the list of suspects.

Also don't forget: he was an LEO pig, which gave him perfect cover.

How many more still out there?

We can start with known murderers Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove.


DJ Trump
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I hope someone with covid makes him his boyfriend.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Meanwhile, outside the courthouse:

[ca-times.brightspotcdn.com image 850x478]


Now, if they'd just flip that picture horizontally, it might be a  better fit for the Golden State Killer..
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Dammit - was just submitting my headline "It's just a shot away....just a shot away"
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Kill a man,...you're a murderer
Kill many,...you're the president
Kill them all,...you're a god
 
dothemath
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Welp, it was a damn good run.
 
slama
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mr intrepid: *unmourned*
Damm autocorrect.


Still worked.

My personal preference is his body be left out somewhere, exposed to the elements, for all to see, until nothing remains but a greasy stain where his unmounted body lay. But that's just me.

/RIP Michelle McNamara
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: I'm surprised the Fraternal Order of Police didn't rally in his defense.


seems until lab work took over, they did.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: I hope someone with covid makes him his boyfriend.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Nobody in prison is that desperate.  Dude looks like Freddy Krueger.

He'll have to be kept out of gen pop anyway.

Also, wasn't this the guy who called his victims back years later to taunt them?
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Meanwhile, outside the courthouse:

[ca-times.brightspotcdn.com image 850x478]


the ever living fark?

that real?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

thehobbes: hardinparamedic: Meanwhile, outside the courthouse:

[ca-times.brightspotcdn.com image 850x478]

the ever living fark?

that real?


The fun thing about satire in this age is that Poe's law is now the norm.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

oldernell: He's 74.  Isn't that too old to send him to prison? That's even older than Stone.


Even if he only lives to 75, no.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mr intrepid: He will die in a cell.  Alone and unmounted.  Hopefully, nobody will claim his remains and they'll dump his dead ass in an unmarked grave.

And I'm  perfectly okay with that.


Oh, he'll probably be mounted.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

oldernell: He's 74.  Isn't that too old to send him to prison? That's even older than Stone.


Uh, the criminal justice system is about public safety.  You don't put a mass murderer back into society just because he's a retiree.

/unless you mean to stick him into the highest-security-imaginable mental health facility instead
//i don't see atascadero as the kind of place for a mass murderer
 
mathamagical [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: oldernell: He's 74.  Isn't that too old to send him to prison? That's even older than Stone.

Uh, the criminal justice system is about public safety.  You don't put a mass murderer back into society just because he's a retiree.

/unless you mean to stick him into the highest-security-imaginable mental health facility instead
//i don't see atascadero as the kind of place for a mass murderer


He's referencing the argument that the trumpists were making about stone saying that oh yeah he did some crimes but really he is way too old to be in jail at this point
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: big pig peaches: I hope someone with covid makes him his boyfriend.

[Fark user image 850x478]
Nobody in prison is that desperate.  Dude looks like Freddy Krueger.

He'll have to be kept out of gen pop anyway.

Also, wasn't this the guy who called his victims back years later to taunt them?


that's mean
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Meanwhile, outside the courthouse:

[ca-times.brightspotcdn.com image 850x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magnus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: So he basically got away with murder for all practical purposes.

It's not like, at his curent age, he's likely to suffer much.


Caught, pled guilty, sentenced to prison.  I'm not sure what your definition of "getting away with murder" is.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark your truly sorry. I want to watch you fight bears and chimps on PPV. Have fun dying in a box you piece of human garbage.
 
Magnus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: bigbadideasinaction: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Crying shame Patton Oswalt's wife didn't live to see this as she basically narrowed down the list of suspects.

Also don't forget: he was an LEO pig, which gave him perfect cover.

How many more still out there?

We can start with known murderers Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove.

DJ Trump


He was a cop in the 60s and was fired for stealing a candy bar.  Your irrational hatred makes you say things that are absurd.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Magnus: MelGoesOnTour: So he basically got away with murder for all practical purposes.

It's not like, at his curent age, he's likely to suffer much.

Caught, pled guilty, sentenced to prison.  I'm not sure what your definition of "getting away with murder" is.


Well I'm 53 years old, and this asshole started raping and murdering when I was 7. And he's just NOW getting sentenced.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: thehobbes: hardinparamedic: Meanwhile, outside the courthouse:

[ca-times.brightspotcdn.com image 850x478]

the ever living fark?

that real?

The fun thing about satire in this age is that Poe's law is now the norm.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mathamagical: gameshowhost: oldernell: He's 74.  Isn't that too old to send him to prison? That's even older than Stone.

Uh, the criminal justice system is about public safety.  You don't put a mass murderer back into society just because he's a retiree.

/unless you mean to stick him into the highest-security-imaginable mental health facility instead
//i don't see atascadero as the kind of place for a mass murderer

He's referencing the argument that the trumpists were making about stone saying that oh yeah he did some crimes but really he is way too old to be in jail at this point


oh ok. n/m!
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's so weird.  He doesn't look like the type.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

whatisaidwas: mr intrepid: He will die in a cell.  Alone and unmounted.  Hopefully, nobody will claim his remains and they'll dump his dead ass in an unmarked grave.

And I'm  perfectly okay with that.

Oh, he'll probably be mounted.


PRISON RAPE JOKE CONSIDER YOURSELF REPORTED
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Magnus: MelGoesOnTour: So he basically got away with murder for all practical purposes.

It's not like, at his curent age, he's likely to suffer much.

Caught, pled guilty, sentenced to prison.  I'm not sure what your definition of "getting away with murder" is.


Lived free for 34 years after his last known murder.
 
