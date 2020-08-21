 Skip to content
 
(Fox News)   Alexei Navalny eschews "best doctors in the world," flies to Germany for treatment, still in coma   (foxnews.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Russia, Vladimir Putin, opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Russian doctors, Yulia Navalnaya, head doctor of a hospital, critic of President Vladimir Putin, Dr. Yaroslav Ashikhmin  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Flies himself in a coma but I can't even remember my dreams.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's an amazing man.  I'll bet he could fall down an elevator shaft on top of a bunch of bullets while still in a coma.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is that a backhanded swat at the Soviet health care system? Last time I checked, the Soviet Union ended in 1991. And the health care system is so bad it actually recommended he go to Germany. Wow, such bad, so terrible.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is the plane going to fall out of a window?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Is the plane going to fall out of a window?


It's fine, he's flying KAL
 
germ78 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The plane fell out of the sky, down an elevator shaft, onto some bullets.

/you ask too many questions, tovarisch
 
poorjon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Flew to Germany in a coma? Ambien is one hell of a drug
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well damn, how will FSB "Doctors" keep slipping insulin into his IV fluids now?
 
hammettman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

germ78: The plane fell out of the sky, down an elevator shaft, onto some bullets.

/you ask too many questions, tovarisch


The crash site was mistakenly targeted by missiles.
 
dothemath
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Theyre taking us back to Germany."
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

hammettman: germ78: The plane fell out of the sky, down an elevator shaft, onto some bullets.

/you ask too many questions, tovarisch

The crash site was mistakenly targeted by missiles.


That's Iran.  In Russia, people suddenly disappear from flying aircraft.

Americans take great care of patients in medical transport.
Flying High: The guitar scene
Youtube 5pXFo14Ea28
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I looked at the comments...

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Last I heard earlier today there was some effort at a rationale to keep him there, with his supporters thinking the Russians were playing for time so whatever he's been dosed with would be too degraded to detect by the time he got to another country.

We need a president that'll actually call them out on this and, if necessary, execute covert countermeasures in response. They want to play these games? We can play these games.
 
