 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Miss Tooth follows the drill and files a claim against her dentist, filling aggrieved at her treatment. Lawyers respond incisorively. More on this story at tooth hurty   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
14
    More: Ironic  
•       •       •

319 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Aug 2020 at 9:32 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ten points for Tooth Hurty, a joke my Dad uses often.
 
threehammers
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
*mwah*
that was awesome
 
Summoner101
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
She'll smash his crown and beat him to a pulp.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You can't handle the too--

You know what?  Nevermind.  I apologize for even thinking it.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Now, spit!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros: You can't handle the too--

You know what?  Nevermind.  I apologize for even thinking it.


Son, we have a mouths that have gums, and those gums have to be cleaned by men with brushes.  Who's gonna do it? You? You, I Can't Believe it's not Boutros? I have a greater responsibility than you can possibly fathom. You weep for gingivitis and you curse Listerine. You have that luxury. You have the luxury of not knowing what I know, that gingivitis' death, while tragic, probably saved cries. And my existence, while grotesque and incomprehensible to you, saves cries! You don't want the truth, because deep down in places you don't talk about at parties, you want me on those gums. You need me on those gums.  We use words like "honor", "code", "loyalty". We use these words as the backbone of a life spent defending something. You use them as a punchline. I have neither the time nor the inclination to explain myself to a man who rises and sleeps under the blanket of the very hygeine that I provide, and then questions the manner in which I provide it! I would rather you just said "thank you", and went on your way. Otherwise, I suggest you pick up a brush, and stand a sink. Either way, I don't give a damn what you think you are entitled to!
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Summoner101: She'll smash his crown and beat him to a pulp.


Making fun of domestic violence is a bridge too far.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros: Summoner101: She'll smash his crown and beat him to a pulp.

Making fun of domestic violence is a bridge too far.


Not everyone will root for my pun.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Summoner101: I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros: Summoner101: She'll smash his crown and beat him to a pulp.

Making fun of domestic violence is a bridge too far.

Not everyone will root for my pun.


The humor is just a veneer covering the tragedy up.
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Summoner101: I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros: You can't handle the too--

You know what?  Nevermind.  I apologize for even thinking it.

Son, we have a mouths that have gums, and those gums have to be cleaned by men with brushes.  Who's gonna do it? You? You, I Can't Believe it's not Boutros? I have a greater responsibility than you can possibly fathom. You weep for gingivitis and you curse Listerine. You have that luxury. You have the luxury of not knowing what I know, that gingivitis' death, while tragic, probably saved cries. And my existence, while grotesque and incomprehensible to you, saves cries! You don't want the truth, because deep down in places you don't talk about at parties, you want me on those gums. You need me on those gums.  We use words like "honor", "code", "loyalty". We use these words as the backbone of a life spent defending something. You use them as a punchline. I have neither the time nor the inclination to explain myself to a man who rises and sleeps under the blanket of the very hygeine that I provide, and then questions the manner in which I provide it! I would rather you just said "thank you", and went on your way. Otherwise, I suggest you pick up a brush, and stand a sink. Either way, I don't give a damn what you think you are entitled to!


Damn, that was beautiful.

I'm going to stop trying to be funny now, as I'm clearly outclassed.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros: Summoner101: I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros: You can't handle the too--

You know what?  Nevermind.  I apologize for even thinking it.

Son, we have a mouths that have gums, and those gums have to be cleaned by men with brushes.  Who's gonna do it? You? You, I Can't Believe it's not Boutros? I have a greater responsibility than you can possibly fathom. You weep for gingivitis and you curse Listerine. You have that luxury. You have the luxury of not knowing what I know, that gingivitis' death, while tragic, probably saved cries. And my existence, while grotesque and incomprehensible to you, saves cries! You don't want the truth, because deep down in places you don't talk about at parties, you want me on those gums. You need me on those gums.  We use words like "honor", "code", "loyalty". We use these words as the backbone of a life spent defending something. You use them as a punchline. I have neither the time nor the inclination to explain myself to a man who rises and sleeps under the blanket of the very hygeine that I provide, and then questions the manner in which I provide it! I would rather you just said "thank you", and went on your way. Otherwise, I suggest you pick up a brush, and stand a sink. Either way, I don't give a damn what you think you are entitled to!

Damn, that was beautiful.

I'm going to stop trying to be funny now, as I'm clearly outclassed.


I thought that was where you were going, I just didn't have the shame to not to go there.
 
itsaback [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Usually surnames have a significance.  Baker, Cooper, Smith...
I just wonder if the story of Tooth was just simply a family with a large number of members with but one front tooth, or just one guy that everybody laughed at.
"Hey Tooth, want an apple?"
 
Guildmaster
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Was this really necessary, subby? I feel like you should be punished, not us.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.