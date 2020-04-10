 Skip to content
"Mask free zone" coffee shop gets grounded, owners all depresso now
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had an uncle (well technically I still do) who would attend anti-helmet law rallies just because he didn't want to be told what to do by The Man. This shiat reminds me of that. Because it's not loyalty to Trump anymore, he's endorsed wearing them.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
More like Dumbf*ck's Coffee.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is due to the enforcement actions, negative public statements, and continued vindictive and hostile behavior towards Helbachs Coffee taken by Public Health Madison & Dane County.

Which in turn was due to the owners of Helbachs Coffee being attention-whoring plague rats in violation of the lawful orders of Public Health Madison and Dane County.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
View Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Republicans: Being Republican means being pro-business.

Also Republicans: Whoops, I lost my business due to believing Republicans. I bet the illegal immigrants are behind this.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
View Full Size

Thanks Obama
 
schecter [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
View Full Size
 
gunsmack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oh well, f*ck 'em.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gary Busey was a well-known anti-helmet guy at one time.  Then, the inevitable happened.

December 5, 1988
LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Actor Gary Busey, who campaigned against mandatory helmet laws for motorcyclists, was improved but still in critical condition today with brain injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident.

Busey, 44, who was nominated for an Academy Award for his starring role in ″The Buddy Holly Story,″ was not wearing a helmet when he was hurled from his motorcycle headfirst into a curb Sunday.

Now, he's the Gary Busey you see today.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

At least head injuries aren't contagious.
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It is hilarious when these people, who never progressed beyond their angsty high school rebellion stage, find out that they live in a society and that the rules of that society actually do apply to everybody including them.
 
phenn
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Our local brewery is hosting a dance party over the weekend. Same exact idea. Our diagnosed cases are on the rise in my canton.

View Full Size


We are currently in a yellow alert area which means no driving on certain days and only necessities on others. If we escalate to an orange area, it means people don't get to leave their farking homes and no businesses open.

Needless to say, locals aren't too stoked about this nonsense.

And, before you ask, yes. The brewery is owned by a couple of entitled, selfish, moron gringos.
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Hey, some people just like the feeling of curb blowing through their hair.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

They're pro business for about as long as the business is doing what they agree with.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

It's ok, they have a Go Fund Me to fleece the rubes.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/2q2fy8-hel​b​achs-coffee-freedom-fund

/live in Madison and never heard of the place until their actions got them in the news
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
View Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Signal stupid virtue, win stupid prizes.
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Price is Right Losing Horn
Youtube YzE4ILFgHzo
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TIL that 'canton' is a word for a political subdivision that's used in more countries than just Switzerland.  Huh.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Man. I really need to do something in the name of Trump that gets me in a lot of trouble or goes viral or whatever and start a gofundme. His dumb supporters seem really quick to part with their money for this shiat and I want in on it.

Any ideas?
Maybe buy a MAGA hat and wander around various stores until someone punches me or a store kicks me out and refuses to serve me or something like that?
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fun fact: Gary Busey played the last character to die on Gunsmoke (sub- or epidermal hematoma from a horse kick to the head).
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
View Full Size

Fig 1.1. What a mask-free zone might look like
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TIL that 'canton' is a word for a political subdivision that's used in more countries than just Switzerland.  Huh.\


Or the blue area with the stars in this flag, or the union jack in the Hawaian flag

View Full Size
 
gunsmack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

They may have done one too many takes on the "horse kicking him in the head" scene.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I just need to lose my moral compass long enough to start doing something to fleece the rubes. You know, start some sort of MAGAt PAC or similar. Something with low reporting requirements where I can pay myself, my wife, and my kids YUUGGGEEEE salaries. Donate a few bucks here and there to making flyers, and probably lose them in the recycling bin rather than risk changing someone's mind.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mitch Hedberg - I Used to Do Drugs
Youtube VqHA5CIL0fg
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I feel like when I was a kid in the 80s/90s here in suburban MA, people used to not get money when they did illegal things. Like they blatantly violated public safety laws and everyone shamed them for being idiots and nobody would have donated their hard earned money to them. Kids were taught to never be like these idiots.

What changed?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Last I knew most coroners wore surgical masks and other PPE, so even dead they'd still be maskholes.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

What changed?


Participation trophy culture and both-sidesism (aka moral relativism).
 
