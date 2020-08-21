 Skip to content
(Metro)   Hindu cleric not amoooosed by dairy farm's "yoga with cows" sessions, especially the cat-cow pose   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ah, Rajan Zed and the Hindu American Foundation. Just who I'd like to lock in a room with Franklin Graham for a day. Might even put it on Pay Per View.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Rajan Zed, who heads a Hindu advocacy group in the US state of Nevada, wrote to LFD to remind them cows are considered sacred among Hindus and 'should not be used as a prop for human entertainment'.


Eating them is still ok, right?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
THIS WILL BE AMERICA IF KAMOOLA HARRIS IS ELECTED!!
 
dv-ous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He kinda has a point though. I suspect it'd be a bit like seeing this.

abc.net.auView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Dude isn't going to be happy when he figures out what's in all those hamburgers.
 
dothemath
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Call me a nut but I think someone who worships my food isn't the guy you want to get your life advice from.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is utterly devastating. Certainly grounds for a beef.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Should be fun, living in a world where you can't offend anyone ever.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That sounds dangerous
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yoga With Cows is on Wednesdays here at the local YWCA.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Before I shiat on this guy, I need to know if he's high enough level to cast Flame Strike.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Salmon: Yoga With Cows is on Wednesdays here at the local YWCA.


Don't be mean, they are trying to loose the weight
 
zgrizz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I guess intolerance isn't just the dominion of the Left anymore.
 
NutWrench [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He also accused the company of 'frivolity' and 'diluting the profound, sacred and ancient discipline of yoga', urging them to stop before it became a 'trendy fad'.

It is far, FAR too late for that. Have you ever watched television before?
stuhayes2010
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'd be more worried about down dogging into a cow patty.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I tried that, but getting the cows in and out of my basement yoga area was way too much trouble.
 
NutWrench [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
No idea how all that Stuff got in there. Maybe a mod could fix it?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NutWrench: He also accused the company of 'frivolity' and 'diluting the profound, sacred and ancient discipline of yoga', urging them to stop before it became a 'trendy fad'.

It is far, FAR too late for that. Have you ever watched television before?


Closing the barn door after the cow has bolted, so to speak.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I'd be more worried about down dogging into a cow patty.


Could be the next hot vegan meal, we should sell it $$$
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They're just rustling up a whole bunch of trouble.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wouldn't doing yoga with cows bring the yogis closer to these divine bovine?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Wouldn't doing yoga with cows bring the yogis closer to these divine bovine?


So would farking them, but that doesn't make it right.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Subtonic: This is utterly devastating. Certainly grounds for a beef.


You spelled udderly wrong.
 
dothemath
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Should be fun, living in a world where you can't offend anyone ever.


Oh you definitely can as long as they arent darkly shaded humans.

Even if they think a cow is Jesus. Or something.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dv-ous: He kinda has a point though. I suspect it'd be a bit like seeing this.

[abc.net.au image 850x566]


Meh.  Good for Christmas *AND* Easter.

Here's a hint:  If you wouldn't let some Christian Evangelist decide what is OK and what is not OK, then you shouldn't give those from other religions the same power.  Is it offensive to your religion?  Fine, don't participate or watch.  Go be pious somewhere else.
 
