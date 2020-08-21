 Skip to content
(Kotaku)   Hey Melbourne, is that a typo or are you just happy to see us?   (kotaku.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


washington monument had an upgrade too
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Microsoft Flight Simulator pulls data from Bing Maps

Well, I guess someone has to.
I tried Bing Maps once and it asked Did you mean to search for porn?
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Microsoft Flight Simulator development team meeting in progress...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's quite the erection.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There's an oddity in FS2020 in Cumming, Georgia s well.  Some weird tower lookin thing south of downtown and just West of GA400.  I was wondering wtf it was supposed to be.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
CURSES! Bing maps must have been able to penetrate the cloak of my secret supervillain citadel! I must FLEE!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Breaking news : bing maps still suck even 10 years later.
 
dopirt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The link to why Gandhi was so quick to nuke the continent in Civ 1 was quite humorous. ( 1 - 2 = 255)
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Landing on the Melbourne Citadel in Microsoft Flight Simulator
Youtube GhrGEdO88kE
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Landing:

Landing on the Melbourne Citadel in Microsoft Flight Simulator
Youtube GhrGEdO88kE
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Looks up, shakes fist.

Curse you Red Baron (FarkingSmurf)!!
 
