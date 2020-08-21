 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Universities now getting annoyed that returning students are doing what students do best; being completely stupid and partying   (nytimes.com) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Universities are so dependent on tuition money and outside grants that they must do whatever it takes to keep that spice flowing. They get less and less of state appropriations every year. It's been a problem for decades. They'll let the students sign up and take their tuition money. Warn them to follow guidelines and then shut down classes after the tuition refund deadlines. They can't function without tuition money, and they know students won't take responsibility because they never have for this sort of thing.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Your bra-bomb better work Nerdlinger!"

Take THAT Bitterman!
Youtube dbgvS_qkDlE
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just wait until they find out how much of their staff and faculty are being irresponsible, too.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Rampant sex in the dorms and bushes.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"College students walk around acting so smart.  You don't see patients in hospitals bragging about their health."

70's TV comedian
 
