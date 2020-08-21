 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox2 Detroit)   Sign on lawn says "Racism is for coonts", and apparently some people have a problem with this   (fox2detroit.com) divider line
44
    More: Strange, First Amendment to the United States Constitution, Hannah Mullins, hours of their music, African American, only time, wife Lisa, Jukebox Larry, The Neighbors  
•       •       •

1274 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Aug 2020 at 1:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This thread is a Bronn-Approved.
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow, everyone seems to be a real POS.

But yeah, residential neighborhood are not good places to hold concerts, which seems to be the root of the problem here. But it doesn't mention if the sign people ever actually filed complaint or if they started with childishly blaring their own music in response, so it's just obnoxious idiots bickering with obnoxious idiot, neither of which are probably considering their innocent neighbors who probably want both of them to fark off.

This is the voting populist of our country, petty idiots who can't be bothered to consider how their actions affect anyone but themselves. We farking suck.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Earth, it's a beautiful planet with many different biomes.  Only problem with it is one of the dominate life forms.  But in a couple dozen of their solar rotations they'll have killed themselves and the planet will be a perfect vacation spot." - Xenomorph Weekly, Travel and Leisure section - Issue 64531.54.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm amazed it took as much article as it did for someone to get to the "Won't someone think of the children!" BS.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The FARK filter isn't helping.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's a coont?
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
British slang. It's got a different meaning, like when Jesse Pinkman says "biatch".
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right in the pussy!
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please do not drag my awesome vagina into your racism.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those angry coonts sound racist
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All labia matter!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Those angry coonts sound racist


and misogynistic.
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if you don't look closely enough, you might miss the "t" in "coonts," which would look pretty racist.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We need all the support we can get for our cause!!...ok...maybe not you."

/yourenothelping.jpg
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I ride by that house all the time on my bike. I noticed the signs a couple weeks ago.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is the sound of assholes coliding?

/feel bad for their neighbors.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So some guy plays music using actual talent, neighbors like it...

...and then a couple of attention whores need to ruin it.

Then, when people don't give them positive feedback, because they're being assholes, they double down and put up vulgar signs?

Fark those guys. They're basically playing a "racism" card like a smoke bomb that will somehow disguise that they are being assholes.

This is literally no different than a Karen complaining about a cookout, except this time Karen is crying racism because they have bad taste in music.
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tjsands1118: Wow, everyone seems to be a real POS.

But yeah, residential neighborhood are not good places to hold concerts, which seems to be the root of the problem here. But it doesn't mention if the sign people ever actually filed complaint or if they started with childishly blaring their own music in response, so it's just obnoxious idiots bickering with obnoxious idiot, neither of which are probably considering their innocent neighbors who probably want both of them to fark off.

This is the voting populist of our country, petty idiots who can't be bothered to consider how their actions affect anyone but themselves. We farking suck.


So, you are saying both sides are bad?

Good.  Because they are.
 
Katolu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: What's a coont?


Find a mirror.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blaring two hours of music every single day. Does Troy not have noise ordinances? I'd get both their ass ticketed again and again and again.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Katolu: ColonelCathcart: What's a coont?

Find a mirror.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: So some guy plays music using actual talent, neighbors like it...

...and then a couple of attention whores need to ruin it.

Then, when people don't give them positive feedback, because they're being assholes, they double down and put up vulgar signs?

Fark those guys. They're basically playing a "racism" card like a smoke bomb that will somehow disguise that they are being assholes.

This is literally no different than a Karen complaining about a cookout, except this time Karen is crying racism because they have bad taste in music.


Opinions are like areseholes - everybody's got one. The neighbourhood as several opinions.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better offensive lawn signs than this
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hard to pick a side when everyone is acting like an arsehole.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

gar1013: So some guy plays music using actual talent, neighbors like it...

...and then a couple of attention whores need to ruin it.

Then, when people don't give them positive feedback, because they're being assholes, they double down and put up vulgar signs?

Fark those guys. They're basically playing a "racism" card like a smoke bomb that will somehow disguise that they are being assholes.

This is literally no different than a Karen complaining about a cookout, except this time Karen is crying racism because they have bad taste in music.


When the ENTIRE neighborhood doesn't unanimously appreciate your loud music, you're an asshole.

The other people might have found a better approach to dealing with the loud neighbors, but playing their own loud music back is perfectly reasonable turnabout, and calling out the neighbors (or their guests) for being racists is the right thing to do even if it offends you.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: What is the sound of assholes coliding?

/feel bad for their neighbors.


bing.comView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We've become one of those sitcoms where if the characters just talked to each other like adults, there would be no story.

America: Where Talking to Each Other Like Adults Is for Pussies
 
MagSeven
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: What is the sound of assholes coliding?

/feel bad for their neighbors.


Splisch splisch splisch eerrrrraaapppp splisch splisch splisch
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

gar1013: So some guy plays music using actual talent, neighbors like it...


Debatable, since I'm sure that an entire neighborhood isn't 100% okay with some idiot hosting concerts from their garage. Also, shouting racial slurs is a good enough reason to call them racists. That being said, both sides are bad. So vote Kodos.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: What is the sound of assholes coliding?

/feel bad for their neighbors.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Better offensive lawn signs than this
[Fark user image 850x478]


couple of the year
 
PvtStash
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
racism, the natural thought pattern of lesser minds.
All just one same race, but a diversity of minds, some of which are just of a substantially lower capacity.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
*crosses legs*

Not this one, honey.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Back in my apartment daze I had a shiatty neighbor that liked to play rap, loudly, in the wee hours of the morning.  They never woke up until noon at the earliest, which is a little relevant.

A 7am session with a 70 watt Fender amp in the hallway stopped that middle of the night rap shiat.
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I kind of want one of the kid friendly t-shirts. That could be a fark photoshop contest
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: Wow, everyone seems to be a real POS.

But yeah, residential neighborhood are not good places to hold concerts, which seems to be the root of the problem here. But it doesn't mention if the sign people ever actually filed complaint or if they started with childishly blaring their own music in response, so it's just obnoxious idiots bickering with obnoxious idiot, neither of which are probably considering their innocent neighbors who probably want both of them to fark off.

This is the voting populist of our country, petty idiots who can't be bothered to consider how their actions affect anyone but themselves. We farking suck.


we suck? bullshiat! this is one set of neighbors being petty and none of us lives near them thank heavens. don't let one little pair of idiots in the news have you give up on the whole Magilla, Gorilla.
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What the fark does that even mean?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: *crosses legs*

Not this one, honey.


Username checks out if vertical
 
drayno76
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah, and this is why despite having a veritable production crew living in my neighborhood. From stage hands to a former L.A. producer and about 4 - 6 other musicians less than a block away, you can hear a flea fart on my street most the time.

The Trump2020 lawn weeds have already sprouted in a few yards, we know there's no chance of fun in our neighborhood.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: What is the sound of assholes coliding?


Skrooch
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I draa ma duvet ower ma snoot,
Fur at the windae, glowerin,
A bogle stauns in ghaistie cloots,
As frae a tree a hoolet hoots.
Coont Dracula wi dreepin fangs,
Flees by, wi bats an vampire gangs
Whylst in ma bed I'm cooerin.

from Frankenstein's Lullaby by Sheena Blackhall

Fark user imageView Full Size


Really - here's the WIkiPage
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Everyone in this story sounds immature and irritating and if they were my neighbors I'd probably just sell my house and move.

I feel really sorry for whoever lives close by that has to listen to both of these families and their regular, incessant loud music. You live in a neighborhood full of people for farks sake. Once in a while is fine, I get that. But weekly? No. There is no need.
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

JesseL: When the ENTIRE neighborhood doesn't unanimously appreciate your loud music, you're an asshole.

The other people might have found a better approach to dealing with the loud neighbors, but playing their own loud music back is perfectly reasonable turnabout, and calling out the neighbors (or their guests) for being racists is the right thing to do even if it offends you.


Eh. It's two hours a week and appears to be during the day. If the rest of the neighborhood seems to be enjoying it and I don't, I'm still not going to be a dick and try to drown them out with louder music.

I can't tell from TFA if anyone was actually being racist. If so, fark them, obviously, but it's not clear.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.