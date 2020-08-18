 Skip to content
(Military Times)   Not news: U.S. Reaper takes out another drone in Syria. News: Another U.S. Reaper. Fark: Kamikaze style   (militarytimes.com) divider line
    MQ-1 Predator, MQ-9 Reaper, AGM-114 Hellfire, MQ-9 Reapers, MQ-1C Warrior, Houthi rebels, air missile, midair collision  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's a pretty basic deconfliction screwup that should never happen.

Maybe a collision between the assets of two different countries?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How am I supposed to keep a straight face when they name the things MANPADS?
 
Interceptor1 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They obviously didn't use B4UFly.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Come on baby, don't fear the reaper
Baby take my hand, don't fear the reaper
We'll be able to fly...

...or maybe not.
 
stuffy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So putting GTA on the drone pilots computer was a bad idea?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is some of the tech on these things sensitive enough that they need to guarantee their complete destruction after a crash?  What I'm getting at is: do you need to drone strike your crashed drone?  What about when your backup drone crashed into your primary drone?  Airstrike your downed drone, or just peel another drone off the drone-deck and send it in?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They thought they had team kills turned off.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oops, was that you?
This is about last night, isn't it
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Are there Bald eagles in Syria?

/they hate drones
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
May the one who has not played Mario kart 64 to 99 wins cast the first stone.

You gotta go for it.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

edmo: That's a pretty basic deconfliction screwup that should never happen.

Maybe a collision between the assets of two different countries?


It's ok. The drones were different political affiliations.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
R.I.P Reapers

i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's a pretty grim waste of money...
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Say what you will about hobbyist drones, at least we have to keep an eye on them when flying.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.