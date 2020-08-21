 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Money?   (cnn.com) divider line
33
    More: Fail, University, College, Public university, fall semester, student safety, reopened campus, much clarity, UNC-Chapel Hill  
•       •       •

1793 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Aug 2020 at 2:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course it's about money.
I don't know about colleges/universities, but some public schools in red states have been told they aren't getting their federal $$ if they don't have classes in their brick and mortar building. The way it looks at the moment, some who do go back to the classroom aren't even getting the promised FEMA money to purchase PPE to use in classes.
It's always, always about money.
Those extra warranties and features, money.
Those extra tests your doctor ordered, money....

/Follow the money.
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drunk freshman girls?
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cwheelie: Drunk freshman girls?


that's illegal!
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎶Who's afraid of the big bad virus, who's afraid of the big bad virus, who's afraid of the big bad virus, you bet your azz I am!🎶
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But they made up all these rules the kids are sure to follow just like their parents do. (eye roll)
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby:
Yes, Please

/EIP
//not really.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a gas
Grab that cash with both hands and make a stash.

Or a 'stache:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And why not, Gates owns it
 
fark account name
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's more than money.  It's their existence.  If everyone realizes you can get the same education remotely as you can on campus, those ivy-covered walls will crumble.
 
imashark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: It's a gas
Grab that cash with both hands and make a stash.

Or a 'stache:

[i.pinimg.com image 850x1133]


That looks like a casharang.

If you throw it, does it come back to you?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, please.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: Yes, please.


scrooching?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The same colleges that make a billion dollar a year off of their unpaid sports teams and massively out of whack tuition dont have enough spare cash to weather a little storm?

Sounds like they need to get out of the education business.
 
mathamagical [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the universities tell their students they have to show up in person and move into the dorms and sit in 200 person lecture halls for a lecture that could have been taped and broadcast on the internet then they have no high ground to stand on when complaining that students aren't respecting social distancing. You gotta figure at that point if you are a student you are more likely to get infected in class than at a party so you might as well be trying to get laid as usual otherwise what was the point of paying 40k a year to study philosophy at state college
 
Doctor Funkenstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Education, health care, damn near everything in our nation is founded upon making as much profit as possible, consequences be damned.  We are doomed for failure.  We can't even fill a local pothole in the streets at this point.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's about money, they should really play football. That is the bread maker for the big dogs.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Money might be the simple answer but the reality is more complicated. The vast majority of college courses can now be taught online. That means that you only need to find the best lecturer for that subject and put his or her content online. For example, I've watched Mehran Sahami's freshman programming course (Stanford University). It blows away my freshman programming course, which was actually decent. This is GREAT for the students but TERRIBLE for the people employed by universities as many of them will some day be out of a job. Should be interesting to see how all of this shakes out over the next decade.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inglourious Basterds (8/9) Movie CLIP - That's a Bingo! (2009) HD
Youtube O5s3Oj2cPgc
 
fark account name
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iamskibibitz: Money might be the simple answer but the reality is more complicated. The vast majority of college courses can now be taught online. That means that you only need to find the best lecturer for that subject and put his or her content online. For example, I've watched Mehran Sahami's freshman programming course (Stanford University). It blows away my freshman programming course, which was actually decent. This is GREAT for the students but TERRIBLE for the people employed by universities as many of them will some day be out of a job. Should be interesting to see how all of this shakes out over the next decade.


I took that same course.  After the first couple sessions, it was essentially indistinguishable from taking a class in person, except for the ability to rewind, pause, etc.   I loved when the Stanford band walked into class.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's a hit, don't give me that do goody good bullshiat.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Money might be the simple answer but the reality is more complicated. The vast majority of college courses can now be taught online. That means that you only need to find the best lecturer for that subject and put his or her content online. For example, I've watched Mehran Sahami's freshman programming course (Stanford University). It blows away my freshman programming course, which was actually decent. This is GREAT for the students but TERRIBLE for the people employed by universities as many of them will some day be out of a job. Should be interesting to see how all of this shakes out over the next decade.


Truly: the vast majority of courses can be tested out of in my experience. I rarely went to lectures in undergrad and only went in law school because they took attendance. Everything I learned I learned from the text books and commercial outlines. Sometimes not even the text books. Always did well on the exams though. Lectures are just an excuse for Professors to stroke their egos.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wait.  Don't we have all these cruise ships sitting around?  What if students just set sail on the SS Clemson  and so on for a semester.  The whole university can be isolated from the communities.  The vulnerable professors can work remotely and, like regular cruises, all the work of food service and cleaning will be done by people from poor countries who have no other choice.  It's really a win-win for the students and the university.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My son is back in school (Univ) and some of his classes are remote and some in-person.  He shared this photo today of the plexi-glass shields they put up around / on the desks:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you slash federal taxes and carve out a nice little carried interest loophole - the D.O.Ed. was forced to stop sufficiently funding states' post-secondary education systems.  States have been overwhelmed in the absence of fed funding and universities had to instead rely on markets for solvency, be it students for tuition, or running big money sprots programs, selling rah rah go team gear, yadda, and all it took was one COVID-19 event to dust their financial outlook.

This is what you get when you actually believe running a geographically-expansive first-world nation can be done on a shoestring budget.

/meanwhile. the. richest. are. running. away. with. all. the. gains. while. this. is. happening.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: This is what happens when you slash federal taxes and carve out a nice little carried interest loophole - the D.O.Ed. was forced to stop sufficiently funding states' post-secondary education systems.  States have been overwhelmed in the absence of fed funding and universities had to instead rely on markets for solvency, be it students for tuition, or running big money sprots programs, selling rah rah go team gear, yadda, and all it took was one COVID-19 event to dust their financial outlook.

This is what you get when you actually believe running a geographically-expansive first-world nation can be done on a shoestring budget.

/meanwhile. the. richest. are. running. away. with. all. the. gains. while. this. is. happening.


I am against the sprots programs.  Especially in Brussels.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SansNeural: My son is back in school (Univ) and some of his classes are remote and some in-person.  He shared this photo today of the plexi-glass shields they put up around / on the desks:

[Fark user image 850x637]


Nice try, and no doubt cuts down on the spread. But if all those students spend a bunch of time in the same room, it's still not gonna be safe. The virus floats thru the air, it doesn't travel in a straight line.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: cwheelie: Drunk freshman girls?

that's illegal!


Still better than sober staleman girls.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

allears: SansNeural: My son is back in school (Univ) and some of his classes are remote and some in-person.  He shared this photo today of the plexi-glass shields they put up around / on the desks:

[Fark user image 850x637]

Nice try, and no doubt cuts down on the spread. But if all those students spend a bunch of time in the same room, it's still not gonna be safe. The virus floats thru the air, it doesn't travel in a straight line.


...and gets smeared on doorknobs and desktops.  If people *must* gather then all they can really do is try to minimize the spread.  Even Howard Hughes level sanitation may be insufficient.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: cwheelie: Drunk freshman girls?

that's illegal!


Shouldn't be. 18 year olds are safer at a club or bar with bouncers and bartenders than a random stranger's house party.
I'm not advocating for getting wasted, just a safer environment for those who choose to party.
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A lot of issues with colleges are coming home to roost.

1.  College sports are out of control, and the universities were living off the teat of that revenue for a hell of a long time.  Look at Notre Dame.  Kelly is an ass, but he HAS to push to have football because Notre Dame has to have football for the revenue.  It makes 10s of millions a weekend.
2.the selling of "college life" with the dorms, fitness centers, dining halls, etc has grown out of control.  there is absolutely no reason any of that is needed, and at the end of the day, it is all an incredible waste.
3.  when universities go online, they depend on the faculty to deliver the courses.  they depend on the faculty to shift mid-stream, and from what i hear, that isn't exactly easy.  faculty are carrying the torch on this, and, yet, they are underpaid relative to administrators and coaches.  remind me again why someone would send their kid to a skill to be taught be a TA or someone underpaid and frustrated?
4.  universities with large endowments serve their endowments, not the mission of their universities.  under normal circumstances, universities should never take from their endowments.  these are not normal circumstances.  they need to plug holes however they can and survive through this mess.  it can not happen in any other way.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SansNeural: gameshowhost: This is what happens when you slash federal taxes and carve out a nice little carried interest loophole - the D.O.Ed. was forced to stop sufficiently funding states' post-secondary education systems.  States have been overwhelmed in the absence of fed funding and universities had to instead rely on markets for solvency, be it students for tuition, or running big money sprots programs, selling rah rah go team gear, yadda, and all it took was one COVID-19 event to dust their financial outlook.

This is what you get when you actually believe running a geographically-expansive first-world nation can be done on a shoestring budget.

/meanwhile. the. richest. are. running. away. with. all. the. gains. while. this. is. happening.

I am against the sprots programs.  Especially in Brussels.


not even a little caramelization?
 
PyroStock
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.