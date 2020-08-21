 Skip to content
 
(The Daily Beast)   Delta bans former Navy SEAL for refusing to wear mask on flight. SEAL: I killed bin Laden; I can do whatever I want   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knew it was this jackwad (O'Neill) before I clicked the link.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the guy who posted the "I am not a pussy"  photo on Twitter, only to delete it later and say his wife made him do it.  LOL
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy is a farking douche. Also one who will soon run out of airlines he can fly on.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'll fly American
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's also a farking ginger.
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He must love killing people, bin Laden, your grandma, it's all the same to him.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: He must love killing people, bin Laden, your grandma, it's all the same to him.


Well he certainly likes to claim he killed (a certain) people.   He's making bank on it, even though other Seals have said otherwise.  The unknown point man is the one likely to have killed Bin Laden, but that unnamed point man is still, as far as I know, still in the service doing his job and not hopping on the gravy train.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did Jesus wear a mask?
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like they used some....Delta Force.....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Admittedly, my personal experience with actual Navy SEALS consists of a single individual but I don't think I've ever heard him talk about his service in anything but very vague terms.  He certainly doesn't go around bragging about all the people he killed.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think id rather Bin Laden still be alive than have this guy become famous.
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This dipshiat acts like Bin Laden was a farking raid boss or something, instead of a weedy-looking older man he and his team of guys with guns shot by surprise. Yeah, he was a bad man, and dangerous, but he wasn't the Hulk. Killing him with a gun is not some super achievement. The people who did the hard work were the ones who found him and sent this chucklefark in.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No sweetie you can't, NEXT!
 
spleef420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't there some sort of "first rule of Fight Club" thing regarding the identities of Seal Team Six members and the details of that mission?

I'm not buying his "I killed Bin Laden" bullshiat.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For someone that is supposed to have been trained to endure extreme physical environments, he sure sounds like a giant pussy for refusing to wear a mask.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's always Space-A.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldernell: He'll fly American


He got thrown off American a few years ago for getting drunk and verbally accosting other passengers while drunk.

He's destined for Spirit.


Dewey Fidalgo: Well he certainly likes to claim he killed (a certain) people.   He's making bank on it, even though other Seals have said otherwise.  The unknown point man is the one likely to have killed Bin Laden, but that unnamed point man is still, as far as I know, still in the service doing his job and not hopping on the gravy train


From what I've read, O'Neill likely did put rounds into Bin Laden, but it was when he was unarmed, bleeding out, and mortally wounded from the actual point man's initial shots.

O'Neill claimed Bin Laden was armed and hiding behind his wife when he double tapped him... which never happened.

O'Neill's AAR didn't mention shooting Bin Laden.

/conspiracy theory hat on

The fact no better accounts have come forward when every SEAL has a book deal waiting, I wonder if the Chinook shootdown wasn't a cover story, and just a horrible coincidence and the actual pointman died.  Then O'Neill knows he won't be challenged by the real shooter.

/conspiracy hat off
 
r1niceboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He can do whatever he wants? If he gets covid, and has to spend decades on medication because the virus did a number on his vascular and cognitive systems, I'd enjoy watching him whine.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: He must love killing people, bin Laden, your grandma, it's all the same to him.


What are you talking about? Everything was fixed after he was gone.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: Admittedly, my personal experience with actual Navy SEALS consists of a single individual but I don't think I've ever heard him talk about his service in anything but very vague terms.  He certainly doesn't go around bragging about all the people he killed.


He didn't say he can do what he wants because he killed OBL, he said "I'm not a pussy" as the reason he refused to wear a mask. I agree with him and his reason. That's why I flatly refuse to wear a mask.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joys of military guys in bars when we had to ask them to leave, "but I am a... I served my country...." thank you for your service, you can't piss on the floor, usually the "but i am a"  followed with marine

Sadly still have to follow the rules
 
wage0048 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark you, douchebag.  Delta has a policy requiring masks be worn by all passengers.  If you don't comply, then Delta denies you service.  Nothing you have ever done in the past and nothing you might ever done in the future entitles you (or anyone else) to any special treatment.

Fark off.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This Rob O'Neil?

Prosecutors in Montana said Wednesday they have dropped a driving under the influence charge against a former Navy SEAL who said he shot and killed Osama bin Laden.
Both sides in the case agreed that medication prescribed to treat symptoms related to Rob O'Neill's military service formed the basis for the DUI charge, The Montana Standard reported.

He got off because of "PTSD." He was found passed out in his car at the mini-mart at 2 a.m.
I have PTSD--I don't go out and try to make myself famous because of it. In fact, it tends to make you shy away from publicity and public knowledge.

Huh. Curious.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BoothbyTCD: This dipshiat acts like Bin Laden was a farking raid boss or something, instead of a weedy-looking older man he and his team of guys with guns shot by surprise. Yeah, he was a bad man, and dangerous, but he wasn't the Hulk. Killing him with a gun is not some super achievement. The people who did the hard work were the ones who found him and sent this chucklefark in.


I'm reminded of the end of Wolfenstein 3D (the game from the early 1990's) where the end boss IIRC was Hitler in a mech.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

r1niceboy: He can do whatever he wants? If he gets covid, and has to spend decades on medication because the virus did a number on his vascular and cognitive systems, I'd enjoy watching him whine.


Nobody anywhere is on medication for decades because of COVID. Don't make sh*t up.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: Snapper Carr: Admittedly, my personal experience with actual Navy SEALS consists of a single individual but I don't think I've ever heard him talk about his service in anything but very vague terms.  He certainly doesn't go around bragging about all the people he killed.

He didn't say he can do what he wants because he killed OBL, he said "I'm not a pussy" as the reason he refused to wear a mask. I agree with him and his reason. That's why I flatly refuse to wear a mask.


Pussy
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: He didn't say he can do what he wants because he killed OBL, he said "I'm not a pussy" as the reason he refused to wear a mask. I agree with him and his reason. That's why I flatly refuse to wear a mask.


It's not about you. Did you graduate from high school? Because 15-year-olds have more compassion in them.
But I guess being an asshole is just something you're born with.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: Snapper Carr: Admittedly, my personal experience with actual Navy SEALS consists of a single individual but I don't think I've ever heard him talk about his service in anything but very vague terms.  He certainly doesn't go around bragging about all the people he killed.

He didn't say he can do what he wants because he killed OBL, he said "I'm not a pussy" as the reason he refused to wear a mask. I agree with him and his reason. That's why I flatly refuse to wear a mask.


Hint: the mask is to protect other people from your diseased, plague rat filth. Not to protect you.

So not wearing it doesn't not make you a pussy. Sorry bro, guess you'll have to rely on your winning personality to convince people you're not a pussy. You're failing, by the way.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's a claim that nobody will or should confirm or deny.  I would say that if he's making it, he most likely didn't do it.  I don't think the SEALs would encourage that kind of personality characteristic.  Jackassery isn't a valued trait.


/ i know about that.  My grandfather was the Lindbergh baby
 
g.fro
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How do you know a Navy SEAL was on a secret mission?

He writes a book about it.
 
dothemath
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Admittedly, my personal experience with actual Navy SEALS consists of a single individual but I don't think I've ever heard him talk about his service in anything but very vague terms.  He certainly doesn't go around bragging about all the people he killed.


Probably because he's a giant pussy not a radical dude like this guy here.
 
Doodenkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"I stayed at a Holiday Inn last night, get the f*ck off the plane."
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: Snapper Carr: Admittedly, my personal experience with actual Navy SEALS consists of a single individual but I don't think I've ever heard him talk about his service in anything but very vague terms.  He certainly doesn't go around bragging about all the people he killed.

He didn't say he can do what he wants because he killed OBL, he said "I'm not a pussy" as the reason he refused to wear a mask. I agree with him and his reason. That's why I flatly refuse to wear a mask.


If you could please create a single post with all your crazy bullshiat, it would help me condense my notes. Something along the lines of "White racists don't exist, Democrats are the real Confederates, grab 'em by the mask, lung cancer is for quitters" etc.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Chain Smokes Freely: He didn't say he can do what he wants because he killed OBL, he said "I'm not a pussy" as the reason he refused to wear a mask. I agree with him and his reason. That's why I flatly refuse to wear a mask.

It's not about you. Did you graduate from high school? Because 15-year-olds have more compassion in them.
But I guess being an asshole is just something you're born with.


It is about me ... living in the real word. If you are too scared to go out in public because people like me me refuse to wear a mask, then just stay home. It's not like viruses are new and Dr Fauci was a doctor for 40+ years when he make the declarative statement that, "masks are pointless".
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: swaniefrmreddeer: He must love killing people, bin Laden, your grandma, it's all the same to him.

Well he certainly likes to claim he killed (a certain) people.   He's making bank on it, even though other Seals have said otherwise.  The unknown point man is the one likely to have killed Bin Laden, but that unnamed point man is still, as far as I know, still in the service doing his job and not hopping on the gravy train.


Probably should go ahead and let the families of those he killed sue him.
 
Herbie555
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

neongoats: Chain Smokes Freely: Snapper Carr: Admittedly, my personal experience with actual Navy SEALS consists of a single individual but I don't think I've ever heard him talk about his service in anything but very vague terms.  He certainly doesn't go around bragging about all the people he killed.

He didn't say he can do what he wants because he killed OBL, he said "I'm not a pussy" as the reason he refused to wear a mask. I agree with him and his reason. That's why I flatly refuse to wear a mask.

Hint: the mask is to protect other people from your diseased, plague rat filth. Not to protect you.

So not wearing it doesn't not make you a pussy. Sorry bro, guess you'll have to rely on your winning personality to convince people you're not a pussy. You're failing, by the way.


Only pussies have to tell people they aren't pussies.

Put a cover on your germ holes, people.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Number of SEALs actually involved in killing Osama bin Laden: 24

Number of SEALS who claim that they personally shot him: ALL OF THEM
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BoothbyTCD: This dipshiat acts like Bin Laden was a farking raid boss or something, instead of a weedy-looking older man he and his team of guys with guns shot by surprise. Yeah, he was a bad man, and dangerous, but he wasn't the Hulk. Killing him with a gun is not some super achievement. The people who did the hard work were the ones who found him and sent this chucklefark in.


Odds are UBL was actual just under house arrest by Pakistan. Hence they had him in Abbottabad near the military academy.

I don't think the courier was how they tracked him down. All of Zero Dark Thirty was propaganda. 

Some ISI agent just decided he'd claim the $25 million dollar bounty and disappear  into the world and dropped a dime. The Pakistani military stood down, so the US had a green light to go in. To minimize civilian casualties, we didn't just drone strike his ass. The Pakistanis couldn't hand him over without having all of Peshawar revolt against them, so they just looked the other way.

globalsecurity.orgView Full Size


I don't care how good you are, you don't get 2 helicopters to the area between Kasur and Risalpur airbases for over 45 minutes without any air response by the PAF. Locals would call and report the shooting and the presence of helicopters. 

The Pakistan government stood down.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is what an unlimited supply of free beer will do to anyone.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
To be blunt, claiming to have "killed bin Laden" would likely violate military security laws, as well as effectively painting a large target on one's self.

It's not like the Taliban, or their associates, are widely known for a Ghandi-like depreciation of violence...
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: Snapper Carr: Admittedly, my personal experience with actual Navy SEALS consists of a single individual but I don't think I've ever heard him talk about his service in anything but very vague terms.  He certainly doesn't go around bragging about all the people he killed.

He didn't say he can do what he wants because he killed OBL, he said "I'm not a pussy" as the reason he refused to wear a mask. I agree with him and his reason. That's why I flatly refuse to wear a mask.


Fark user imageView Full Size

I hope you're trolling.
 
DaShredda
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
People who have to say they aren't pussies usually are.
 
Earl Green [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The amount of hats, shirts, bumper stickers, and car magnets displayed is inversely proportional to the amount of actual danger the veteran faced during his or her service.

/Navy vet
// Was never in harm's way
/// 3?  Uhhh, I was an EM3 if that works...
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Delta is too latw this guy killed him the day it happened.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rucker10
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It stops being a service when you expect reward and adulation for it. You're just a mercenary scum bag at this point. Go work for Erik Prince.
 
Pincy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

LarrySouth: To be blunt, claiming to have "killed bin Laden" would likely violate military security laws, as well as effectively painting a large target on one's self.

It's not like the Taliban, or their associates, are widely known for a Ghandi-like depreciation of violence...


Then I fully encourage this guy to keep on bragging about it.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

DaShredda: People who have to say they aren't pussies usually are.


I can't even think of a situation after the age of 10 where you have to make that claim. It's like he couldn't go through with walking over a slippery log and has spent his entire life compensating for it.
 
