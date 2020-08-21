 Skip to content
(The Atlantic)   The Atlantic's photos of the week feature watersports. Moose in the second pic shoulda told you   (theatlantic.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Democratic National Convention, 2008 Democratic National Convention, members of the National Cadet Corps, police dog, view of the traditional summer light show, LNU Lightning Complex fires, aerial view of people, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi  
oldernell [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, those kind.
 
dothemath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
cdn.theatlantic.comView Full Size

The University of Miami JV cricket team giving a big hello to Maya Angelou.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Stay gold, Moose.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Disappointed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
#16  Shrinkage!
 
Nontentional
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A moose bit my sister...
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

oldernell: Oh, those kind.


The internet has ruined certain words and acronyms/initialisms for me.  Well, maybe not 'ruined', but I certainly have to watch myself in conversation with people who didn't spend spend the last 25 years online gaming and forum trolling.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nontentional: A moose bit my sister...


Ouch...I hear møøse bites Kan be pretty nasti...
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Water Sports?

I thought you weren't allowed to use Fark as your personal kink site?
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That TV is one gust of wind or an errant swipe of that dog's tail from being toast.
cdn.theatlantic.comView Full Size
 
