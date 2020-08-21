 Skip to content
(CNN)   Real-life Bond villain lair with underground submarine berth spotted via satellite imagery on an island in the South China Sea   (cnn.com) divider line
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whar volcano?
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So THAT's where those SuperNarcoSubs dock.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Again?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Repeat. Both from Aug 2020 and 1939 to 1945...
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
raiders of the lost ark did it.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Seems like only yesterday...
 
Louis Toolz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Again?


Thank you sir, may I have another.
 
dothemath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So their subs can go underwater and underground at the same time?

Can ours do that??

I know we have those flying submarines like Tom Cruise drove in "Eyes Wide Shut" but those dont go in the water, right?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Repeat. Both from Aug 2020 and 1939 to 1945...


And the last 10-20 years
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Destructor: BigNumber12: Again?

Thank you sir, may I have another.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We've located Elon Musk's vacation home, LOL.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If you don't think every military of a certain size doest have underground bases for every branch..... you're just not paranoid enough.

Used to shop in Jinan Underground Evacuation Bunker shopping Plaza,
 
Mock26
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fools. They should have just sent it up a river where satellites do not fly overhead.
 
dothemath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: Used to shop in Jinan Underground Evacuation Bunker shopping Plaza,


Lotta submarines down there?
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
CSB: I went to Hainan Island with my Chinese girlfriend.  I noticed that the island had a population of Filipino-like natives happily living their lives while surrounded by irritable Cantonese, and even more annoying Mandarins.  Some fun-loving island girl was trying to get me to "go to disco" while my grim Chinese girlfriend was out of sight.  It made me decide not to marry grim Chinese girlfriend, which decision I haven't regretted.
If you go to Hainan island, make sure to visit the shark fin factory and Monkey island (don't go).
/csb
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Great.  Now I gotta move up the deployment of the Weather Control Cannon.  It'll fire white phosphorus shells in to the Artic and Antarctic, melting ice and raising the Earth's temperature...   hang on...  Yes, minion?  Global Warming?  Why didn't you tell me?  Listen.  I'll be right back.

T-Shirt Cannon.  Fire cheap advertising laced T-shirts in to the waters off the coast and people will drown trying to get them.  Maybe lob a few in to Iowa and watch the hicks fight to the death, maybe?

Sure, I'm pissed.  I rode a bicycle in college.  Could have driven a diesel hummer.  Think of the top shelf p**** I could have had.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

snocone: Whar volcano?


Whar tunnel?
cdn.cnn.comView Full Size

Seriously, whar tunnel?
 
