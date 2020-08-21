 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Russian "doctors" says poisoned Putin critic is too sick to be moved, could be in danger of recovering if transferred to a German hospital   (bbc.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In a preliminary diagnosis on Friday, doctors said his condition might be the result of a "metabolic disorder" caused by low blood sugar.

LOL sure Jan Ivan
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, dying is going to drop your blood sugar... It's just nature compensating for all the multi-organ failure.
 
