(Newsweek) Flight Simulator 2020 players are barnstorming Epstein's private Caribbean island
28
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd select B-52 and make multiple bomb runs.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Feel free to visit Groverhaus.
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I'd select B-52 and make multiple bomb runs.


Do you have any idea how many young girls you'd kill? You're a monster!
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1) the jumbo jet parked there is pretty funny
2) please please please let there NOT be any easter eggs
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there some kind of naval simulator where I can shell the island?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thats pretty fantastic. I almost grabbed FS yesterday but I think I'm going to wait for them to iron it out
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you play that with just a joystick?

I played it years ago, and I know all I had was a cheap joystick back then.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bonus points if they're using Air Force 1...
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After visiting there try a landing atop the 212 story skyscraper.

Landing on the Melbourne Citadel in Microsoft Flight Simulator
Youtube GhrGEdO88kE
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Bonus points if they're using Air Force 1...


Bill likes to do that sometimes just for laughs .
 
colonel0sanders
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Can you play that with just a joystick?

I played it years ago, and I know all I had was a cheap joystick back then.


Yeah.  I've got it and use one of these:
multimediakingdom.com.bdView Full Size


Which you can probably pick up for around $40.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yes, I'm sure Microsoft went out of their way to plant all kinds of virtual evidence there.  Get to sleuthing!
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

colonel0sanders: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Can you play that with just a joystick?

I played it years ago, and I know all I had was a cheap joystick back then.

Yeah.  I've got it and use one of these:
[multimediakingdom.com.bd image 480x480]

Which you can probably pick up for around $40.


That's what I use, works great.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Luse
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Downloading the game resources as we speak. Will play with my HOTAS Warthog setup and pedals for the moment. On the weekend the Saitek Yoke and throttle comes out for the express purpose of slumming it in a Cessna Skyhawk
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yeah, they're going on a list.
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Currently on my second attempt at downloading it. First time froze and force-closed with ~9GB left. Had to start all over again. Question: can you fly over places with IRL restricted air-spaces? Like Area 51 or the Pentagon?
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If you do anything for me, Microsoft, plant some young-looking girls in bikinis on the island.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

colonel0sanders: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Can you play that with just a joystick?

I played it years ago, and I know all I had was a cheap joystick back then.

Yeah.  I've got it and use one of these:
[multimediakingdom.com.bd image 480x480]

Which you can probably pick up for around $40.


Sweet. Thank you.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ZAZ: If you do anything for me, Microsoft, plant some young-looking girls in bikinis on the island.


Safer to put some GILFs there.
 
OldJames
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I think it would be more fun to fly down to Columbia and pretend to fly some white gold back to the states
 
Luse
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: ZAZ: If you do anything for me, Microsoft, plant some young-looking girls in bikinis on the island.

Safer to put some GILFs there.


I'd love for MS to troll everyone with a bunch of these.

image.shutterstock.comView Full Size
qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size


I'd actually pay for a DLC if they went this far
photos1.blogger.comView Full Size
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
colonel0sanders
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: colonel0sanders: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Can you play that with just a joystick?

I played it years ago, and I know all I had was a cheap joystick back then.

Yeah.  I've got it and use one of these:
[multimediakingdom.com.bd image 480x480]

Which you can probably pick up for around $40.

Sweet. Thank you.


I forgot to actually give the name lol, it's the Logitech Extreme 3d.  I've had mine for years, and I think some of the sensors are starting to get a little finicky, but 1k hours in Elite Dangerous I'm sure has really taken a toll on it.
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I haven't tried 2020 yet, but I've been an MS Flight Sim pilot for years.

I have three 22" monitors for FS. If you're flying fighters, a joystick is best. If you're flying civilian aircraft, a Saitek flight yoke and some pedals make all the difference. I have the yoke with the throttle quadrant on it, and I built my pedals by modifying a set of race car pedals from a Playstation. (I had to rig up a cable to make the pedals work opposed to each other.) If you want to fly helicopters, pedals are almost a must if you want realism.

I'm not enough of an FS nerd to build my own cockpit as many have but it's the only "entertainment" I have on my PC. Can't wait to try 2020!
 
Sgt Otter [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Yes, I'm sure Microsoft went out of their way to plant all kinds of virtual evidence there.  Get to sleuthing!


That's probably the funniest thing about how dumb QAnon is.

They think bad people in real life act like comic book supervillains who deliberately leave clues and coded messages behind, like The Riddler taunting Batman.
 
FLMountainMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

edmo: I'd select B-52 and make multiple bomb runs.


With the blues?

/sort of obscure
 
Armyrec1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ifky: Is there some kind of naval simulator where I can shell the island?


I'm pretty sure the island is already full of seamen. /s
 
