(Road & Track)   During the COVID-19 lockdown, the Cannonball Run Challenge record falls again. November 2019 record holders Arne Toman and Doug Tabbutt regain the crown with a time of 25 hours, 39 minutes   (roadandtrack.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So I guess it goes on until some clueless civilian gets converted into red paste. Or maybe they have and it doesn't matter.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Pretty sure they have already.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: So I guess it goes on until some clueless civilian gets converted into red paste. Or maybe they have and it doesn't matter.


Well it is illegal.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In before "it's safe because no one has died yet"...

In much the same way many drunks drive home without killing anyone.

Want to drive fast? Do a track day. Or an endurance event. Or Daytona. Or a TSD rally.

Dicks.

And I enjoy spirited driving.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: So I guess it goes on until some clueless civilian gets converted into red paste. Or maybe they have and it doesn't matter.


As opposed to some clueless military person?
 
g.fro
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: So I guess it goes on until some clueless civilian gets converted into red paste. Or maybe they have and it doesn't matter.


I think that's worth 10 points.

Or was that a different movie?
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Sasquach: And I enjoy spirited driving.


thumbs.dreamstime.comView Full Size
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Cannonball Run intro
Youtube -eU8j4MeJ4I
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I think it should be legal to shoot at their cars.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Sasquach: And I enjoy spirited driving.

[thumbs.dreamstime.com image 800x480]


And that made me laugh.
Thank you for that
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

g.fro: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: So I guess it goes on until some clueless civilian gets converted into red paste. Or maybe they have and it doesn't matter.

I think that's worth 10 points.

Or was that a different movie?


Death Race 2000 threadjack?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
stripersonline.comView Full Size
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I know why they can't, but you'd expect states to have some kind of punishment for people that brag and post evidence about going 100+mph on public roads.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Sasquach: Or a TSD rally.


Whoa, I read that as "STD rally"

/time for my second caffeinated beverage
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Sasquach: dittybopper: Sasquach: And I enjoy spirited driving.

[thumbs.dreamstime.com image 800x480]

And that made me laugh.
Thank you for that


My pleasure.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Good for them.

/Would give a kidney for an RS6 Avant.
 
