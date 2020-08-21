 Skip to content
 
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   What's inside this mystery safe? This says it should stay unknown. Let's take some cracks at what could be inside   (local21news.com) divider line
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What's inside this mystery safe?   Al Capone & Geraldo Rivera.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hope
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Thoughts and prayers.
 
maddan [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A cryptic message that when eventually decoded will read: "Drink Your Ovaltine".
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Road maps
 
robertus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
pacochu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Nice to see the hometown area represented on the national news.
 
JNowe
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Not this time, Geraldo.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Victoria's secret?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
AnotherAussiefarker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Two scoops evidence of "Obamagate"
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's a scandalous collection of Millard Fillmore's pornography, including no less than three scrimshaws of a young lady with her top three ankle boot buttons askew.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The last vestiges of Geraldo's journalistic integrity.


Wait...wrong safe.
 
mescalito
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
thirteen pennies
 
mekkab
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
horse apples, or poop.


/it's probably poop.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The Trump pee tapes.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Marsellus' soul
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You know who should be looking into this?

You thought I was going to say Geraldo Rivera, didn't you?

Nope.

lyricstranslate.comView Full Size
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Even though I was a kid, I thought Geraldo was a complete moron for not already opening the safe before the show and just said he didn't. He could have also planted something interesting in there to "find". That's not ethical but we're talking about Geraldo.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: [i.imgur.com image 263x181]


"What possible interest could you have in my forbidden closet of mystery?"
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dildos.
 
Ex Parrot
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

robertus: [i.imgur.com image 356x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fairly obscure.  Nicely done!!!
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Inside the safe appears to be the pilot episode of America's Most Amazing Barn Finds!
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Raider_dad: Road maps


Weird Al Capone
Youtube iAVlzhUQsP8
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: [media-amazon.com image 800x1018]


He started out like that. But, after that much time.....

img.discogs.comView Full Size
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mugato: Even though I was a kid, I thought Geraldo was a complete moron for not already opening the safe before the show and just said he didn't. He could have also planted something interesting in there to "find". That's not ethical but we're talking about Geraldo.


Between that and the Egyptian tomb event, they've sure learned that lesson. Storage Wars & the like are notorious for planting stuff to create drama.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

robertus: [i.imgur.com image 356x200]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Krusty's Wench [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I was thinking dead body, isn't that what the killer used in the movie "The Lovely Bones"?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cptcaveman [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I would normally go with Mormon Golden Plates, but this is 2020, so some kind of new plague. Seriously, 2020... let's wait to open it.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's probably nothing, or something worthless, like a big heavy rock.

Being 2020 though, I'd just leave the damn thing locked up. It could be COVID-20.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The love child of David Blaine and Chris Angel
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: Mugato: Even though I was a kid, I thought Geraldo was a complete moron for not already opening the safe before the show and just said he didn't. He could have also planted something interesting in there to "find". That's not ethical but we're talking about Geraldo.

Between that and the Egyptian tomb event, they've sure learned that lesson. Storage Wars & the like are notorious for planting stuff to create drama.


Wait, storage wars was misleading?

I want to buy a storage unit that has 29 cases of expired marshmallow fluff and an original Picasso for $299.

/Jokes on them...fluff never really expires.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Farmer says it should remain a mystery because he's already opened it and found nothing. Hard to profit off of nothing.
 
Indiegent
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Donald Trump's heart.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
cnet4.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
yomrfark
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Obama's true birth certificate
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Man, f*ck this guy.

I think we should all march down there right now and open the shiat out of that safe and make him watch while we do it.

And if theres birthday cake in there I say we dont give him any.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ex Parrot: robertus: [i.imgur.com image 356x200] [View Full Size image _x_]

Fairly obscure.  Nicely done!!!


Nothing is obscure on Fark, especially something with Weird Al in it.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
David Caruso's career?
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mugato: Even though I was a kid, I thought Geraldo was a complete moron for not already opening the safe before the show and just said he didn't. He could have also planted something interesting in there to "find". That's not ethical but we're talking about Geraldo.


It's amazing how everyone that is over the age of about 40 remembers that event. It's up there with the Moon landing and 9/11 in moments in time, even if it is for pure buffoonery.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: David Caruso's career?


That was a joke for a while when he quit a hit TV show for a movie career that went nowhere. It all worked out though, CSI: Miami's been on for like 17 years.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's a cat that is both dead and alive.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
