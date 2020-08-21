 Skip to content
(KCRA 3 Sacramento)   Man puts Bud Light to good use. Yes, really   (kcra.com) divider line
20
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Bud Light beats Fireball.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Approves.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That needs to be turned into a movie scene.
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bud Light seriously needs to give him a lifetime supply of beer and a new truck. This is a goddamn Super Bowl commercial if there ever was.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Bud Light beats Fireball.
[Fark user image 425x234]
Approves.


Yeah, but they drank the beer before using it to put out a fire.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bud Light Present- Real Men of Genius Commercials
Youtube lsC3ni7A88M
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodncold: That needs to be turned into a movie scene.


Better than fiction.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eagles95: Bud Light seriously needs to give him a lifetime supply of beer and a new truck. This is a goddamn Super Bowl commercial if there ever was.


Not sure that billing your beer as fit only for fire retardant is the way to go.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: my mother will maybe have a six pack worth of beer per year. Mostly she enjoys a Sam Adams once every couple of months, but the lighter the better. Anyway, she ended up with a free sixer of Bud Light. I told her she'd love it because it tastes like seltzer. She didn't believe me and then she tried it. She totally agreed and loves it. Still only has like six cans a year.
 
clownass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bolero - Maurice Ravel
Youtube r30D3SW4OVw
I'm more of a Bush man myself.
 
clownass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

clownass: [YouTube video: Bolero - Maurice Ravel]I'm more of a Bush man myself.


Okay
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must have been a very small fire if that 12 pack put it out.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It has its uses!! I use it for beer cheese and beer batter.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<checks article> But I don't see the Catapult anywhere..?

//definitely a good deed, in seriousness
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll drink a Bud Light now and again, although it's not something I'll usually buy or order.

I'll definitely drink one over one of those Bell's sour beers.  Blech.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Every time I drink budweiser I blow chunks.

Chunks is my dog.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Every time I drink budweiser I blow chunks.

Chunks is my dog.


How do I flag for beastiality?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Harry Wagstaff: Every time I drink budweiser I blow chunks.

Chunks is my dog.

How do I flag for beastiality?


You can't. Beastiality is implied in all fark comments.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

zez: Must have been a very small fire if that 12 pack put it out.


I don't know that it happened quite like he says it did.

It may have been the reporter asking WTF was up with the pile of dead soldiers and the guy coming up with a story in a hurry.
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Slug bait?

/ beer attracts slugs and they fall in and drown
// only justifiable use for Bud Light I can think of...
 
