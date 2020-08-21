 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Sean Penn narrowly avoided being killed in a raid on El Chapo. Tag is for Sean Penn   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Drug lord, Sean Penn, Joaqun Guzmn Loera, 21 Grams, Mickey Rourke, Mexico, El Chapo de Sinaloa, Illegal drug trade  
1151 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Aug 2020 at 11:30 AM



Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
memecrunch.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nypost.comView Full Size

I bet these two would get a lot of pussy even without the money. They're just good dudes.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given the linked source, I guess we're supposed to be angry, or definitely care for some reason, about this. ?
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok so apparently you have to bribe the team a bit better for them to have bad aim
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember that guy, in your circle of friends, that everybody said their heart was in the right place but they're  a f**king idiot?
Sean Penn is what happens when that guy succeeds in life.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On Oct. 2, 2015, Sean Penn flew to Mexico for what could have been the most disastrous and even deadly night of his life.

I was going to say "He hasn't left yet?  He's beating the Kato Kailen record for overstaying his welcome."
 
almejita
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya man, don't you guys read the news, this shiat is old.  farkers probably never even pick up a newspaper do ya? Buncha heathens.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: [nypost.com image 618x410]
I bet these two would get a lot of pussy even without the money. They're just good dudes.


rack em and stack em, Baby.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
El Chapo has escaped from prison four tines since this incident.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Given the linked source, I guess we're supposed to be angry, or definitely care for some reason, about this. ?


You cared enough to comment, so there's that.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, too bad the raid didn't happen as scheduled. Penn woulda shiat himself and tried the "I'm a Z- list celebrity" excuse to avoid getting shot.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what? they like offer tours to high volume customers or something?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So why is this story running 5 years later?

He have a movie or book being released?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, next time then
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: dothemath: [nypost.com image 618x410]
I bet these two would get a lot of pussy even without the money. They're just good dudes.

rack em and stack em, Baby.


Leg 'er down a' smack 'em yak 'em!
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: [Fark user image 595x325]


That's my skull!
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He would have been there but there was full crowd scene at the food line
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be cool if these two had a sitcom together where they both shoot a guy at the same time and since they cant figure out which one of them officially killed him the judge makes them both raise the guys daughter.
They should call it "My Two Uncle farkheads".
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I know for certain that Guzmán is still trying to peddle his movie from prison," Feuer tells The Post. "I can't quite say how I know that, but he is absolutely actively seeking to get the film made to this day."

I would totally watch this movie. I find it hard to believe no one wants to make it.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Mr. Chapo, wouldn't it be cool if you started trafficking with the good? Let's traffic with love, you know how... "
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sean penn is certainly crazy, but he does some good in the world.

plus spicoli with a bagel tucked in the front of his shorts is priceless.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jso2897: Remember that guy, in your circle of friends, that everybody said their heart was in the right place but they're  a f**king idiot?
Sean Penn is what happens when that guy succeeds in life.


Success, success, success doesn't matter. Ok maybe it does.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fark account name
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: On Oct. 2, 2015, Sean Penn flew to Mexico for what could have been the most disastrous and even deadly night of his life.

I was going to say "He hasn't left yet?  He's beating the Kato Kailen record for overstaying his welcome."


I guess he's trying to generate buzz around the Fast Times at Ridgemont High table reading.  (Whatever the fark that is)
 
CocoNutz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: [Fark user image image 595x325]


"Hey I know that dude."
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm honestly confused on what the haters here are so upset about. It's not like Penn flew down there to be Chapo's best friend, like Dennis Rodman and Kim Jong-Un.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dothemath: It would be cool if these two had a sitcom together where they both shoot a guy at the same time and since they cant figure out which one of them officially killed him the judge makes them both raise the guys daughter.
They should call it "My Two Uncle farkheads".


I'd watch this every night!
 
dothemath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Salmon: I'd watch this every night!


Sorry, "My Two Uncle F*ckheads" is going back to the once a week network TV model. Every Thursday at 8pm.

Right after "My Probation Officer Is An Alien!"
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Hickory-smoked: I'm honestly confused on what the haters here are so upset about. It's not like Penn flew down there to be Chapo's best friend, like Dennis Rodman and Kim Jong-Un.


Sean Penn is a violent and dangerous individual who has assaulted people engaged in journalism.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Nothing of value would have been lost either.
 
FLMountainMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Hickory-smoked: I'm honestly confused on what the haters here are so upset about. It's not like Penn flew down there to be Chapo's best friend, like Dennis Rodman and Kim Jong-Un.


Well, he fawned over Chavez, who in hindsight maybe wasn't the best guy.  You read about the Hollywood types that fawned over Jim Jones (Harvey Milk being one of them, coincidentally enough) and can easily imagine Sean Penn taking a trip down to Guyana.

His "heart's in the right place", I guess, but he's a very poor judge of character.
 
FLMountainMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Hickory-smoked: I'm honestly confused on what the haters here are so upset about. It's not like Penn flew down there to be Chapo's best friend, like Dennis Rodman and Kim Jong-Un.


Gees, this is worse than my Jim Jones false equivalency above.
 
