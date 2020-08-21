 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   Who needs regulations in lab tests, anyway?   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
11
    More: Facepalm, Food and Drug Administration, Regulation, Commissioner of Food and Drugs, Public health, Rulemaking, United States Department of Health and Human Services, Administration officials, Epidemiology  
•       •       •

582 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Aug 2020 at 1:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Regulations are for pussies"
i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It is like he takes everything I would consider totally normal like regulations for lab testing and raw dogs it.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Some public health experts warned the shift could result in unreliable coronavirus tests on the market...

That's a feature!
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well.  Nobody could have predicted THAT.
 
links136
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

JesseL: [upload.wikimedia.org image 220x347]

Her father, Christian Rasmus Holmes IV, was a vice president at Enron


oh FFS
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Regulations?  Who, me???

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sure, why not this too.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Isn't  the FDA the one who decides what the regulations are? How does the president get to dictate that?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Some public health experts worry defective tests could end up on the market, but others cheer the change, saying it is long overdue

Mainly manufacturers con-artists selling defective lab tests.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He's just listening to his favorite scientificator person.

sciencealert.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.