(Willamette Week)   While Portland, OR police have been busy at demonstrations for the past three months, bandits have been targeting local pot stores. The good news is that police will be able to trace the suspects because of the serial numbers on the stolen marijuana   (wweek.com) divider line
The Perineum Falcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If I recall correctly, pot stores also are known to carry large amounts of cash as they cannot accept credit cards at this time (as pot is still illegal on a federal level)
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We're not drug dealers,"

Ive learned from hard experience that anytime someone tells you this just go ahead and rob them at gunpoint because they've usually got drugs on them.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"demonstrations", good one subby.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I microchip my ganj.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Perineum Falcon: If I recall correctly, pot stores also are known to carry large amounts of cash as they cannot accept credit cards at this time (as pot is still illegal on a federal level)


If they do not do daily drops of cash at the bank, they are foolish.

That, and whatever cash on hand for opening the next day should be in a very highly armored vault on site. Either that, or zero cash on site overnights because an opening manager brings it the next morning.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Serial numbers on packaging?  Yeah, the thieves will just repackage it or they will obliterate the serial number as is done with stolen firearms.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: The Perineum Falcon: If I recall correctly, pot stores also are known to carry large amounts of cash as they cannot accept credit cards at this time (as pot is still illegal on a federal level)

If they do not do daily drops of cash at the bank, they are foolish.



You mean, FDIC banks?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: "We're not drug dealers,"

Ive learned from hard experience that anytime someone tells you this just go ahead and rob them at gunpoint because they've usually got drugs on them.


I love the notion that you can learn from hard experience to rob people at gunpoint when they say they're not drug-dealers.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: "We're not drug dealers,"


They're unlicensed pharmacists.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: mrmopar5287: The Perineum Falcon: If I recall correctly, pot stores also are known to carry large amounts of cash as they cannot accept credit cards at this time (as pot is still illegal on a federal level)

If they do not do daily drops of cash at the bank, they are foolish.


You mean, FDIC banks?


Credit unions, probably.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nurglitch: I love the notion that you can learn from hard experience to rob people at gunpoint when they say they're not drug-dealers.


Ok, go ahead and dont rob them and spend the rest of the day scratching your neck and trying to smoke your gun.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: The Perineum Falcon: If I recall correctly, pot stores also are known to carry large amounts of cash as they cannot accept credit cards at this time (as pot is still illegal on a federal level)

If they do not do daily drops of cash at the bank, they are foolish.

That, and whatever cash on hand for opening the next day should be in a very highly armored vault on site. Either that, or zero cash on site overnights because an opening manager brings it the next morning.


That's what's happening here in Chicago. They remove all cash and stock from the location every night. So there's nothing to take if someone breaks in.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The Perineum Falcon: If I recall correctly, pot stores also are known to carry large amounts of cash as they cannot accept credit cards at this time (as pot is still illegal on a federal level)


I pay for mine with a credit card, and have it delivered.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: MBooda: mrmopar5287: The Perineum Falcon: If I recall correctly, pot stores also are known to carry large amounts of cash as they cannot accept credit cards at this time (as pot is still illegal on a federal level)

If they do not do daily drops of cash at the bank, they are foolish.


You mean, FDIC banks?

Credit unions, probably.


Not that easy.

https://mjbizdaily.com/marijuana-focu​s​ed-credit-union-gets-conditional-appro​val-federal-reserve/

"the Fourth Corner Credit Union will not be serving plant-touching businesses - as it originally had planned to do - but will instead cater to advocacy groups, charities and ancillary companies such as accountants."
 
Brofar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: The Perineum Falcon: If I recall correctly, pot stores also are known to carry large amounts of cash as they cannot accept credit cards at this time (as pot is still illegal on a federal level)

If they do not do daily drops of cash at the bank, they are foolish.

That, and whatever cash on hand for opening the next day should be in a very highly armored vault on site. Either that, or zero cash on site overnights because an opening manager brings it the next morning.


Did you read the article? They're stealing anything they can from the stores.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, it looks like all the stolen bud has burned up!
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

odinsposse: They remove all cash and stock from the location every night. So there's nothing to take if someone breaks in.


That's really the only way to do it. You've got to make your business almost impenetrable from the start, or store all cash and stock in an impenetrable vault at night, or you remove it from the premises so there is nothing to steal.

There is a fourth option, though.

My local gun store has some lockable storage for things at night, but they don't put everything away. On the night of the George Floyd looting in my city, there were some groups of people who went there to check it out for burglarizing. They found 4 guys (the owner and three employees) standing out front with loaded AR-15s in hands and they promptly left.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Serial numbers on packaging?  Yeah, the thieves will just repackage it or they will obliterate the serial number as is done with stolen firearms.


I'm hoping that was the joke.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MBooda: Yeah, I microchip my ganj.


Is ganj your dog's name?
 
limboslam
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Demonstrations?
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A Weed Robbery Spree Strikes Portland Cannabis Shops, Even as Police Are Stretched Thin

Even as, or because?
Please stop robbing until police are ready.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
v2micca
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
MBooda: mrmopar5287: MBooda: mrmopar5287: The Perineum Falcon: If I recall correctly, pot stores also are known to carry large amounts of cash as they cannot accept credit cards at this time (as pot is still illegal on a federal level)

If they do not do daily drops of cash at the bank, they are foolish.


You mean, FDIC banks?

Credit unions, probably.

Not that easy.

https://mjbizdaily.com/marijuana-focus​ed-credit-union-gets-conditional-appro​val-federal-reserve/

"the Fourth Corner Credit Union will not be serving plant-touching businesses - as it originally had planned to do - but will instead cater to advocacy groups, charities and ancillary companies such as accountants."

Indeed, the random patch-work status of laws regarding recreational cannabis has left several dispensaries in a less than Ideal situation with their banking.  They are forced to keep more cash than they would prefer on site.  It has become a real problem as it does make them targets.
 
tirob [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
FTFA:  "Reece [store owner] wants police to make the weed-stealing spree a higher priority."

Got any bright ideas on how to catch the thieves?  Think you could identify the weed that the people who robbed your store stole if it turned up on the street?
 
