(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   Scouts rescue woman from underneath moving tractor, surely earning badges in the process   (fox43.com) divider line
    Hero  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Waymart? Probably the most exciting thing that will happen all year there.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
female boy scouts

It's a trap!
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did they give the badges to Shirley and not the boy scouts?
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, maybe PART of First Aid or Safety merit Badges.

/cue Rescue Team from One Crazy Summer.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And nobody even thought to ask what's she doing with a hose...?

In the middle of the day...?

I think the Junior Camper Patrol needs to start doing a little research before they just go around rescuing people willy nilly.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waymart, Pa where men are men and sheep are scared.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for them!

/ Once a scout, always a scout.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably catching gonorrhea as well.  Hope they wore their masks.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that as SCOTUS and was very confused.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xaldin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New meaning to plowing her demonstrated here.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RandyJohnson: I read that as SCOTUS and was very confused.


RGB lifted the tractor off of her.

One handed.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sed 's/RGB/RBG/g'
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bucket_pup: Good for them!

/ Once a scout, always a scout.

SEMPER PARATUS
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: Waymart, Pa where men are men and sheep are scared.


I first read that town's name as Walmart.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Yellow Beard: Waymart, Pa where men are men and sheep are scared.

I first read that town's name as Walmart.


Looking at the people of Waymart, that is understandable.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I read that as scotus at first, and figured it must have been RBG doing all the heavy lifting.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dittybopper: RandyJohnson: I read that as SCOTUS and was very confused.

RGB lifted the tractor off of her.

One handed.


Tiny fist.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Aaaaand the scoutmaster was promptly sued for sex abuse when he shook the scouts' hands.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MBooda: Aaaaand the scoutmaster was promptly sued for sex abuse when he shook the scouts' hands.


Well.....it was not their hands he was shaking.........
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
True stories of. . . Scouts in action?
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

RandyJohnson: I read that as SCOTUS and was very confused.


Seconded. That's what I get for squinting instead of using my reading glasses.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hero tag well deserved
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Tractors give you gonorrhea, am I right?

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The Scoutmaster!
Youtube MKup31jIg6w
 
