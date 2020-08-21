 Skip to content
(The Newspaper)   Court says if your fly is unzipped you're inviting a stranger to stick his hand in your pants   (thenewspaper.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an oddly written article. Most of it presents as a fairly straight-forward reporting of facts but then there are these little editorial insights sprinkled throughout that I suppose the writer must imagine sound clever/snarky/witty. Nothing on the website that's immediately visible identifies who's behind it, where it's based, or anything. I guess I'll just assume they're all Russians.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: What an oddly written article. Most of it presents as a fairly straight-forward reporting of facts but then there are these little editorial insights sprinkled throughout that I suppose the writer must imagine sound clever/snarky/witty. Nothing on the website that's immediately visible identifies who's behind it, where it's based, or anything. I guess I'll just assume they're all Russians.


Fark user imageView Full Size


The trail ran cold in Toronto.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Pocket Ninja: What an oddly written article. Most of it presents as a fairly straight-forward reporting of facts but then there are these little editorial insights sprinkled throughout that I suppose the writer must imagine sound clever/snarky/witty. Nothing on the website that's immediately visible identifies who's behind it, where it's based, or anything. I guess I'll just assume they're all Russians.

[Fark user image 525x690]

The trail ran cold in Toronto.


And whoever runs this site HATES traffic cameras of all forms.
 
Pocket Ninja
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: And whoever runs this site HATES traffic cameras of all forms.


That doesn't surprise me. I was assuming it was some sort of local blog masquerading as a newspaper, but the front page makes it pretty clear there's a national scope.
 
vudukungfu
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What if your pants are hanging down your ass?
 
Salmon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Is she hot?
 
echo5mike
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You can't search me for an unzipped fly if I'm not wearing any pants!
 
oopsboom
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
if an open fly is "inviting a search" then when they unsnap their holster it must be inviting me to borrow their gun, right?
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So a man and woman are sitting in a car around back of the train station and one of them has their pants unzipped and both are sweating profusely?

I can see why one might consider that suspicious.

The "do you mind if search you" response "yeah, but" is the issue here. The "yeah" is a "yes, I do mind you searching me" not "yeah, you can search me." You can bet if she answered "no" the cop would talk it as "ah, so you don't mind!"
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: What if your pants are hanging down your ass?


If you can stand while driving, then having hanging pants is the least of your problems.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Maybe he was trying to fix it for her, but he has poor depth perception.  That's as reasonable as any of the stated explanations.
 
Walker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Pocket Ninja: What an oddly written article. Most of it presents as a fairly straight-forward reporting of facts but then there are these little editorial insights sprinkled throughout that I suppose the writer must imagine sound clever/snarky/witty. Nothing on the website that's immediately visible identifies who's behind it, where it's based, or anything. I guess I'll just assume they're all Russians.

[Fark user image 525x690]

The trail ran cold in Toronto.


As most things do.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Trust me.  It doesn't work.
 
Bartle J.
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

oopsboom: if an open fly is "inviting a search" then when they unsnap their holster it must be inviting me to borrow their gun, right?


Username about to check out...
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Im no legal scholar but my advice to anyone with a pantload of cocaine is to say "no" when asked to be searched by a member of the law enforcement community.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I am going to have to test this hypothesis today
 
kdawg7736
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What has 100 teeth and holds back a monster?

My zipper.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: So a man and woman are sitting in a car around back of the train station and one of them has their pants unzipped and both are sweating profusely?

I can see why one might consider that suspicious.

The "do you mind if search you" response "yeah, but" is the issue here. The "yeah" is a "yes, I do mind you searching me" not "yeah, you can search me." You can bet if she answered "no" the cop would talk it as "ah, so you don't mind!"


The correct response is "under no circumstances will I allow you to search me." Gets around that whole thing.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What happens if you have a velcro fly?
 
