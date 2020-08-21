 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KFOR Oklahoma City)   Oklahoma school superintendent is the first in the district to test positive for COVID - after he's been in every single classroom greeting students   (kfor.com) divider line
28
    More: Fail, High school, Coyle Public Schools, Education, El Reno, Shane Weathers, College, Coyle High School Principal, superintendent tested positive  
•       •       •

527 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Aug 2020 at 10:45 AM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL you can't make this stuff up.
Worst case scenario achieved.
Guy with COVID meets every single student.
So now they've gone virtual.
But they're returning to class August 31.
Everything should be good by then right?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good job, superspreader chalmers
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
At this point, since the goose has been cooked... maybe we should follow Sweden's lead on dealing with this virus?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
🎵Oooooooklahoma! Where the 'rona comes roaring down the halls!🎵
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dwrash: At this point, since the goose has been cooked... maybe we should follow Sweden's lead on dealing with this virus?


You're right.  It's important that Oklahoma children learn this important Oklahoma life lesson when they're young:  when the going gets tough, give up.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They should be fine... he was surely wearing a mask right?  I mean... this Oklahoma we're talking about...
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dwrash: At this point, since the goose has been cooked... maybe we should follow Sweden's lead on dealing with this virus?


Right this way...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Black
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dwrash: At this point, since the goose has been cooked... maybe we should follow Sweden's lead on dealing with this virus?


Maybe we should just be preemptive and napalm all our nursing homes while we're at it; I guarantee the death rate to COVID would be a lot lower if we did that!
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That level of stupid is almost adorable.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The first?

How many school superintendents does that district have?
 
Serious Black
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Good job, superspreader chalmers


It's a good thing I'm working from home and not on a Zoom call because all of my coworkers would have heard my uproarious laughter.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Die sooner
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Was he wearing a mask during classroom visits?  Everyone should be safe then, right?
 
true okie doke
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
These are the people educating your children.
 
stuffy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Amazing that now its their ass in the sick bed. That online classes are a good idea.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I can count every good superintendent I have heard of on no hands.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: The first?

How many school superintendents does that district have?


Well they keep dying from a hoax.
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If these are the people responsible for educating our children, I weep for the future.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: dwrash: At this point, since the goose has been cooked... maybe we should follow Sweden's lead on dealing with this virus?

You're right.  It's important that Oklahoma children learn this important Oklahoma life lesson when they're young:  when the going gets tough, give up.


Sweden only had 1 death from Covid-19 yesterday... just saying.  Maybe their approach was the best, they will be done with this and the vast majority will have immunity and they will not have destroyed their economy.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronav​i​rus/country/sweden/
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dwrash: At this point, since the goose has been cooked... maybe we should follow Sweden's lead on dealing with this virus?


And still have the same shiatty economy?

What would we gain from that exactly?
 
anfrind
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They were warned.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Damn it to hell

SCHOOLS SHOULD NOT BE RE-OPENING!

ANY F*CKING WHERE.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dwrash: Sweden only had 1 death from Covid-19 yesterday... just saying.  Maybe their approach was the best, they will be done with this and the vast majority will have immunity and they will not have destroyed their economy.


About that.

https://www.businessinsider.com/coron​a​virus-sweden-gdp-falls-8pc-in-q2-worse​-nordic-neighbors-2020-8
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: dwrash: At this point, since the goose has been cooked... maybe we should follow Sweden's lead on dealing with this virus?

And still have the same shiatty economy?

What would we gain from that exactly?


Half a shot at a decent quarter before it all went tits up? You underestimate the importance of shareholder value.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

true okie doke: These are the people educating your children.


In Coyle, yes.

Coyle is not known for its smart people.
 
To The Escape Zeppelin!
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dwrash: Rapmaster2000: dwrash: At this point, since the goose has been cooked... maybe we should follow Sweden's lead on dealing with this virus?

You're right.  It's important that Oklahoma children learn this important Oklahoma life lesson when they're young:  when the going gets tough, give up.

Sweden only had 1 death from Covid-19 yesterday... just saying.  Maybe their approach was the best, they will be done with this and the vast majority will have immunity and they will not have destroyed their economy.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavi​rus/country/sweden/


Sweden's deaths per capita is higher than the US'. Their numbers only seem low because they're not a very populous nation.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.