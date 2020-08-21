 Skip to content
 
(Austin News KXAN)   Weather in 2020: 'Heatwave could break all-time record, unless a hurricane prevents it.' Oh never mind, that's just Texas   (kxan.com) divider line
14
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
2020 will Always and Forever be remembered as the worst year of everyone's life.
 
Tinners478
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

sirrerun: 2020 will Always and Forever be remembered as the worst year of everyone's life.


...so far
 
tpmchris
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hook 'em
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Houstonian here.

Its actually been a pretty mild summer.
It usually puts the pedal down on May 1 and doesnt let up until late September. It didnt get really hot until August this year.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

sirrerun: 2020 will Always and Forever be remembered as the worst year of everyone's life.


Never challenge the fates. Things can always get worse.
 
mattj1984
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This heatwave in the west is so odd because here in the Midwest we've been having shockingly mild temperatures for August. Several days in the 70s. Most in the 80s, which NOBODY is complaining about for August in Missouri.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Pussies. Vegas has been over 110 for almost ten days. Don't even ask about Phoenix.
 
sharbear
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: Pussies. Vegas has been over 110 for almost ten days. Don't even ask about Phoenix.


Is Vegas open yet?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sirrerun: 2020 will Always and Forever be remembered as the worst year of everyone's life.


I hate to be a pessimist but you might find yourself in 2021 rethinking that statement. This is the crossroads
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Pfffft... 26 days... In 2011 there were 90 days over 100º with some days over 111º in Austin.

/that summer truly sucked
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hachitori
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Dallas reporting here. As Houston reports above, it has actually been a pretty nice summer here too. In fact this morning it was only 70 degrees F at 8 a.m.

Somebody is extrapolating.

NB: There are many Texans who don't think Austin is actually part of Texas.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 minute ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: sirrerun: 2020 will Always and Forever be remembered as the worst year of everyone's life.

Never challenge the fates. Things can always get worse.


They find it a bit insulting when you say that.

Now they are going to just get creative... and down right mean.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

sirrerun: 2020 will Always and Forever be remembered as the worst year of everyone's life.


it's a fine year for me but I was prepared
 
