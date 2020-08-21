 Skip to content
(The Hill) Apparently, California didn't rake enough this past year
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This makes perfect sense, as all forest fires start on the ground and burn from the forest floor up.

It burns right up the tree trunks, into the branches and out to the leaves.  Every time.

That's how it works.
 
Dissident Sheep [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Put him on the chain gang responsible for that once he's found guilty.
 
goodncold
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Is there no one around that can suddenly turn off his WiFi right before he hits send?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Considering that California is on fire at least 4 months of every year, I am surprised there is anything left to burn.
 
poorjon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"And I said, you've got to clean your floors. You've got to clean your floors."

It's forest fires, you fat orange idiot, not ants
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Bag up the leaves and dump 'em on Mar a Largo property.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Doesn't the federal government still owe California money for firefighting on their land?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Current fires in California.  This really sucks.
 
wherearemydragonflies
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Checking the date...Sigh, he continues to be stupid.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cyberspacedout: Doesn't the federal government still owe California money for firefighting on their land?


THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT WON'T PAY BACK CALIFORNIA'S FIREFIGHTING COSTS. WHAT HAPPENS WHEN THE NEXT FIRE HITS?

Article from last year, caps are from copy/paste.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 minute ago  

goodncold: Is there no one around that can suddenly turn off his WiFi right before he hits send?


at this point there are enough of his tweets that a decent AI should be able to figure out who would normally tweet back and what they would write so i purpose that he has his own twitter server were it is just a conversation between him and Hal 9000.  We never see what he writes, no one ever feels compelled to talk about it and there is a -500% chance he'll figure it out so long as most of the replies are supportive.
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Technically we really should let the fires burn themselves out. It's all part of the natural cycle of things that humans just like to get involved in because we like to think we aren't actually subject to the same natural forces as literally every other thing on this planet.
 
