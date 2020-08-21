 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KOIN Portland)   Stranger walks up to line of people waiting for emergency $500 checks, tears open a stack of $100 bills and hands them out to everyone   (koin.com) divider line
35
    More: Hero, Race, White people, Black people, United Kingdom, Man, long lines, South Africa, Kathryn Davidson  
•       •       •

901 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Aug 2020 at 9:02 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Indeed an hero.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People in line for handouts receive handouts while they wait. Yo, dawg.

/yeah a hero
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There is more of this kind of stuff that goes on that you might expect.   Perhaps not as dramatic, but people help people.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Surprised none of the people who just got money didn't all get robbed.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Guys, it's finally trickling down.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Was it Keanu :0
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's the best way to get rid of those marked bills and lay a false trail. Keeps the cops busy for months.
 
abbarach
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The  only thing that doesn't make sense for me is this:  If he had $10K cash on hand, what was he trying to get to the ATM for?

Other than that, good on you, Mr Anonymous Jag Driver, way to buck the stereotype

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What are the odds on the C-notes being counterfeit?
 
Bruscar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm generally not oriented toward material things, but having the ability to help people who are hurting would be awesome.
 
alitaki
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I've seen this episode of the X-Files already.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I wonder if he did it because he was irritated? I've been stuck in line at Home Depot or someplace like that where the guy in front of me is arguing over $4 or something stupid so I just throw my cash on the counter and say, "I got this. Get on with your day." My time is more valuable than the few bucks that it costs me to tell the guy to STFU by doing him a favor.

/yes, I know, username checks out
//I'm just the store, not the merchandise
///you're my best seller
 
der Sittenstrolch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

abbarach: The  only thing that doesn't make sense for me is this:  If he had $10K cash on hand, what was he trying to get to the ATM for?

Other than that, good on you, Mr Anonymous Jag Driver, way to buck the stereotype

[i.imgflip.com image 467x350]


The first possibility is that he was being a bit of a joker...you know, doing the Jag-owner stereotype and then busting out as a philanthropist. That's what I'd do if I were going to give money away...make it part of some silly act and then disappear before anyone has a chance to say anything.

The other is that he was legitimately trying to make a deposit and then realized he was feeling generous that day. ATMs will now take stacks of about 50 bills at a time.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Was it Sia again?
 
khatores
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

JerkStore: I wonder if he did it because he was irritated? I've been stuck in line at Home Depot or someplace like that where the guy in front of me is arguing over $4 or something stupid so I just throw my cash on the counter and say, "I got this. Get on with your day." My time is more valuable than the few bucks that it costs me to tell the guy to STFU by doing him a favor.

/yes, I know, username checks out
//I'm just the store, not the merchandise
///you're my best seller


Yeah, well...I HAD SEX WITH YOUR WIFE!

/Hope she's still alive
//She was screaming pretty loudly
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
links136
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

abbarach: The  only thing that doesn't make sense for me is this:  If he had $10K cash on hand, what was he trying to get to the ATM for?

Other than that, good on you, Mr Anonymous Jag Driver, way to buck the stereotype

[i.imgflip.com image 467x350]


Well you can deposit cash through an ATM these days, same with scanning checks, but if you have that much money there could be endless reasons to do banking without needing to actually go inside a bank.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

JerkStore: I wonder if he did it because he was irritated? I've been stuck in line at Home Depot or someplace like that where the guy in front of me is arguing over $4 or something stupid so I just throw my cash on the counter and say, "I got this. Get on with your day." My time is more valuable than the few bucks that it costs me to tell the guy to STFU by doing him a favor.

/yes, I know, username checks out
//I'm just the store, not the merchandise
///you're my best seller


I was under the impression that you sold hand jobs.   I mean, that's what your brochure says.
 
tintar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: It's the best way to get rid of those marked bills and lay a false trail. Keeps the cops busy for months.


marked funny, but also smart, 'cos yeah not entirely unlikely.

plus the fact TFA claims he simply handed over "maybe $10k" to some random lady and told her just hand it out, pass it down the line. I mean, maybe understandable if he truly was simply being generous but CBA to stick around doing it his-ownself, but...

(plus, any DM worth his weight in geldings knows that the preferred method is to hack a random ATM in Bumsville Idaho and have it start spitting cash into the street.)

/do ATMs really have a secret opcode for that?
//the cash-spitting, I mean.
///hacking part is easy enough.
\V state lines is universally stupid, though.
V his book deal comes out next week, random lady was actually co-author.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

JerkStore: I wonder if he did it because he was irritated? I've been stuck in line at Home Depot or someplace like that where the guy in front of me is arguing over $4 or something stupid so I just throw my cash on the counter and say, "I got this. Get on with your day." My time is more valuable than the few bucks that it costs me to tell the guy to STFU by doing him a favor.

/yes, I know, username checks out
//I'm just the store, not the merchandise
///you're my best seller


I bought my wife a coffee the other day. Had to wait through five cars to get to the squawk box and upon getting ready to order, was asked by the barista if i could wait a minute. The car in front of me moved ahead before I had a chance to order. The lady behind me laid on a very long horn. SHE WANTED COFFEE AND SHE WANTED IT NOW!

I pointed at the squawk box and then finally ordered. When going to pay, I picked up her tab. I am sure I just made her day.
 
R2112
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
No one in that line had a camera ?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Frank Reynolds good life IASIP
Youtube sooemsBEY48
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

links136: abbarach: The  only thing that doesn't make sense for me is this:  If he had $10K cash on hand, what was he trying to get to the ATM for?

Other than that, good on you, Mr Anonymous Jag Driver, way to buck the stereotype

[i.imgflip.com image 467x350]

Well you can deposit cash through an ATM these days, same with scanning checks, but if you have that much money there could be endless reasons to do banking without needing to actually go inside a bank.


I prefer XKCD's cash-deposit app.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

R2112: No one in that line had a camera ?


Free money flying around and you're going to go for a camera instead of grabbing cash?

You sound rich.
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dittybopper: There is more of this kind of stuff that goes on that you might expect.   Perhaps not as dramatic, but people help people.


After Katrina I spent a brief time in Philly. Was sitting in a bar trying to think about what the hell I was going to do (so much uncertainty in those days) and some girl struck up a conversation with me. She said that I looked sad. When asked where I was from she basically forced a $100 bill on me. Remember, this was when the storm was international news. I declined like three times but she insisted. I took it not bc I was desperate but bc it seemed it would please her. The look in her eyes was genuine. It's something I'll never forget. Not the $100, but how concerned she was for me.

The world has assholes, sure, but most people are alright.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Kids In The Hall - A Thousand Dollars
Youtube Lhu3lqmprNk
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dittybopper: There is more of this kind of stuff that goes on that you might expect.   Perhaps not as dramatic, but people help people.


The only crap you hear on the news are the extremes pumped up by the outrage machine. If the news wont make the networks money, they don't report on it.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dittybopper: There is more of this kind of stuff that goes on that you might expect.   Perhaps not as dramatic, but people help people.


Yeah, you see, that's how a *real* billionaire acts.

*you'd *never* see a Trump or a Kushner doing something like that
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

exqqqme: [Fark user image image 425x318]


Bills aren't made of paper.  Suck it hippie!
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

great_tigers: JerkStore: I wonder if he did it because he was irritated? I've been stuck in line at Home Depot or someplace like that where the guy in front of me is arguing over $4 or something stupid so I just throw my cash on the counter and say, "I got this. Get on with your day." My time is more valuable than the few bucks that it costs me to tell the guy to STFU by doing him a favor.

/yes, I know, username checks out
//I'm just the store, not the merchandise
///you're my best seller

I bought my wife a coffee the other day. Had to wait through five cars to get to the squawk box and upon getting ready to order, was asked by the barista if i could wait a minute. The car in front of me moved ahead before I had a chance to order. The lady behind me laid on a very long horn. SHE WANTED COFFEE AND SHE WANTED IT NOW!

I pointed at the squawk box and then finally ordered. When going to pay, I picked up her tab. I am sure I just made her day.


Killin' em with (unexpected) kindness :-)

Way to go!
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Bruscar: I'm generally not oriented toward material things, but having the ability to help people who are hurting would be awesome.


I have, on very few occasions, come into unexpected money. On one such occasion, after depositing it in my account, I asked for a money order for a significant chunk of it, made it out to the local food pantry and slipped the envelope through their mailslot.

I felt good for a few days. After all, why not?  It's only money, and it was unexpected, so no plans for it. Not a lot, but "there but for the grace of God, go I"
 
JerkStore
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

great_tigers: JerkStore: I wonder if he did it because he was irritated? I've been stuck in line at Home Depot or someplace like that where the guy in front of me is arguing over $4 or something stupid so I just throw my cash on the counter and say, "I got this. Get on with your day." My time is more valuable than the few bucks that it costs me to tell the guy to STFU by doing him a favor.

/yes, I know, username checks out
//I'm just the store, not the merchandise
///you're my best seller

I bought my wife a coffee the other day. Had to wait through five cars to get to the squawk box and upon getting ready to order, was asked by the barista if i could wait a minute. The car in front of me moved ahead before I had a chance to order. The lady behind me laid on a very long horn. SHE WANTED COFFEE AND SHE WANTED IT NOW!

I pointed at the squawk box and then finally ordered. When going to pay, I picked up her tab. I am sure I just made her day.



You should have also asked for her order and taken it with you--you bought it, it's yours.

/yes, I know my username is still checking out
//I only jerkstore the jerks
///don't be a jerk, I might be right there
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: Guys, it's finally trickling down.


...a very weak trickle, but a trickle, nonetheless....
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My first thought was drug money.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.