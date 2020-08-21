 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   What the hell is the Covid world coming to? Swingers heading for sell-out bonking festival told there will be "no sexual activity" to ensure the event meets current virus restrictions   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
23
    More: Sad, The Sun, Next weekend's bash, Newspaper, News of the World, The Times, News Corporation, Hull's HU9 club, News International  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 21 Aug 2020 at 3:05 PM



TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Interesting that COVID-19 is the first time they've had virus restrictions at an orgy.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just get a bunch of plexiglas and a large hole drill, problem solved
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the good places give everyone a rapid test. hedonism ensues.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fig 1.1. What the festival planners must have googled

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen that Swingers show on the Playboy channel and I have to assume THEY'RE the cream of the crop when it comes to swingers.

I've watched enough HBO Real Sex to know what's what!
 
dothemath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Great, now we gotta worry about some mutant super-strain growing in damp mustache hair.
 
boyvoyeur
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
No sex? I might as well take my wife then.
 
bughunter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So, it's like the Champagne Room then?
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This year, however, attendees will have to be happy with live DJs, tribute acts and fire breathers.

I tried this with my last girlfriend but she kept going on about 'being pleasured'. I assured her that the DJ probably takes requests.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

boyvoyeur: No sex? I might as well take my wife then.


Not just you will be taking her.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Pity the poor bastard from the health inspectors office that has to follow up on the compliance check. And before you think it would be fun:

NSFW language
Patton Oswalt - Orgy
Youtube aEl6AI4-5Sg
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Tasty sheets on that bed, I presume.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
qnews.com.auView Full Size

That's a well worn glory hole
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So I'm guessing they're not talking about the front porch swing with Charlotte Johnson.
John Anderson Swingin'
Youtube 07_rnlBezQg
 
Stavr0
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Fig 1.1. What the festival planners must have googled

[Fark user image 850x625]


What?!?  Those people aren't six feet apart!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I can't imagine a more boring academic conference.

"Spitroast: Deciphering the hermeneutics of group encounters through the lens of multicultural food experiences."
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just carry some appropriate social distancing protection.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Just carry some appropriate social distancing protection.

[Fark user image image 425x550]


He forgot the wedding ring...
 
tdyak [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
HOLD THE PHONE!

FTFA: "Adult Bouncy Castles"...wtf have I been doing with my life?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

boyvoyeur: No sex? I might as well take my wife then.


Awww. *I* was gonna take her. ( ._.)
 
germ78 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This will turn into the world's largest fap session.

/in one place, since there's probably a subreddit for people currently fapping that would, um, beat it.
 
