(The New Republic)   Zombie magazines want to drain your braaaains
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Newsweek, once one of America's most distinguished magazines, as a shell of its former self. All that was left was clickbait, op-eds from the likes of Nigel Farage and Newt Gingrich, and a general sense of drift.

So pretty much like most major new organizations?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a such thing as a zombie magazine?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
zOmbies
 
Datanerd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I loved the term 'pink slime' journalism.
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is one of my favorite recent Newsweek articles:

Eating Foods like Bread and Pasta Linked to Lower Risk of Death.

https://www.newsweek.com/pasta-bread-​l​ower-risk-death-1517549

I do believe that the current death rate is still hovering stationary at one per person.


And then there is this one:

The Only Man to See all 3 Atomic Bomb Detonations on the Unprecedented Destruction of Hiroshima.

https://www.newsweek.com/hiroshima-an​n​iversary-nagasaki-atomic-bomb-lawrence​-johnston-1523244

According to WIkipedia, there have been thousands of detonations.

The once highly respeced Newsweek has just become another click-bait news-farm.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was going to be about the ones you get for free and then they keep showing up with a bill. But hey guess they are just pandering to the people that still actually read magazines. I do like a nice physical copy of a book or magazine when I am out and about on the beach or woods but I didn't know magazines were going this route, feck em.
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I liked Return of the Living Dead, but I hate that it's spawned this "zombie/brains" thing
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Used up all my free articles on this one story.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My dentist's office pulled all the magazines out of the waiting room (presumably Covid related).  Multiply that by maybe 50,000 dentist's offices... that's got to be a decent chunk of the circulation numbers right there.
 
sniderman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: My dentist's office pulled all the magazines out of the waiting room (presumably Covid related).  Multiply that by maybe 50,000 dentist's offices... that's got to be a decent chunk of the circulation numbers right there.


Yeah, but the waiting room TV is ALWAYS tuned to Fox News, so they have that going for them.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: There is a such thing as a zombie magazine?


Yup, remember zombies were the prepper thing for a while...

cdn11.bigcommerce.comView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It is kinda sad though. I used to look forward to my guitar world every month. Then I noticed fewer song transcriptions and blank adspace throughout with "advertise here" in the gaps.

/GW isn't going to be around much longer
 
phedex [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NINEv2: It is kinda sad though. I used to look forward to my guitar world every month. Then I noticed fewer song transcriptions and blank adspace throughout with "advertise here" in the gaps.

/GW isn't going to be around much longer


The transcriptions and interviews were the best part of GW/GP.  I still have a box full of probably 40 guitar player magazines from the 90's.  I still like looking through them once in a while too, interviews with bands that are gone. Ads for guitars that you don't see any more (the peavey vandenberg! the Alvarez Dana Scoop!), etc.
 
g.fro
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

i.r.id10t: kdawg7736: There is a such thing as a zombie magazine?

Yup, remember zombies were the prepper thing for a while...

[cdn11.bigcommerce.com image 803x1280]


That was fun, until I realized how many people were using "zombies" as a euphemism for "those people".
 
