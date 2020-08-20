 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Weather Channel)   13 + 14 = 2020   (weather.com) divider line
18
    More: News, United States, tropical systems, Great Depression, Caribbean Sea, Caribbean, Mexico, Gulf of Mexico, Tropical Depression  
•       •       •

1302 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Aug 2020 at 5:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's cool, I hear Trump has activated the national Sharpie and Paper Towel reserves.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They mostly come in twos now, mostly.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So who ordered Exterminatus on Florida?
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great.  Another disaster that Trump will have no clue how to handle--maybe two more!

Awesome.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: It's cool, I hear Trump has activated the national Sharpie and Paper Towel reserves.


And sold it to russia.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
God hates us
 
Dadoody
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
13 + 14 = Clinton's DP party on Epstein's Island that no one in the D party or media want to discuss as it'll derail the elections for them.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Maybe they'll fight each other like Godzilla and King Kong.  Or they'll team up to form a superstorm.
 
pacochu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I live NE of Houston and the 15 year old roof on our house could use a replacement. On Monday, I'm sure the track will still be heading our way. Then I'll fill up the 20+ gallons of gas cans I have, my spare propane tanks and only then will the models change and shift the storm track away from us. 

Our neighborhood was relatively new in 2008 when the eye of Ike passed right over us and knocked out power for six days. That storm really bonded our neighborhood. Harvey only gave us 24 inches of rain and we were high enough to not flood. We also never really lost power for more than a couple of hours. 

Being 2020, I really have no idea what to expect to happen next week.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dadoody: 13 + 14 = Clinton's DP party on Epstein's Island that no one in the D party or media want to discuss as it'll derail the elections for them.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
dstanley [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Dadoody: 13 + 14 = Clinton's DP party on Epstein's Island that no one in the D party or media want to discuss as it'll derail the elections for them.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Dadoody: 13 + 14 = Clinton's DP party on Epstein's Island that no one in the D party or media want to discuss as it'll derail the elections for them.


Hillary and Melania spit roasting Trump wouldn't help his manliness factor I'll tell you what

The Hank Hill BWAAA Compilation V.2 (Speed Bwaaa!)
Youtube oOEuY5lWENg
 
lolmao500
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ModernLuddite: So who ordered Exterminatus on Florida?


Guilty
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Maybe they'll fight each other like Godzilla and King Kong.  Or they'll team up to form a superstorm.


Came here to mention the latter.

Storm Fronts! UNITE!!

/isn't that the right-wing website?
 
LesterB
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Have we tried tropical Prozac for these tropical depressions?

/Eh?
//Eh?
///i'll see myself out
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

LesterB: Have we tried tropical Prozac for these tropical depressions?

/Eh?
//Eh?
///i'll see myself out


How's rum and tequila gonna help this?
 
The Iconoclast [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Here's another "it's not a matter of if but when" disaster that's overdue to hit us:

A Catastrophe We're Not Ready For: Solar Storms
Youtube zB4l5cqYa3o
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.