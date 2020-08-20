 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Toronto Star)   Braawwk pay attention, stupid. brawwwwk *whistle*   (thestar.com) divider line
5
    More: Weird, Criminal law, Bird, Non-commercial, Theft, Non-commercial educational, credit card of a Brockville homeowner, parrot's squawk, Crime  
•       •       •

324 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Aug 2020 at 2:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I took the train from Brockville to Toronto once, and returned as well. It was the closest train station to where I lived in Canton, NY.

It didn't involve birds.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have known parrot owners...somehow they learn to ignore the shrieking sound of someone being murdered. If this parrot was just saying Hello, then it must have been like a lullaby
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Featuring a helpful and timely photo of the local police station in what looks to be the dead of winter.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: Featuring a helpful and timely photo of the local police station in what looks to be the dead of winter.


Yeah, that photo's off by at least three weeks, maybe more.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: I have known parrot owners...somehow they learn to ignore the shrieking sound of someone being murdered. If this parrot was just saying Hello, then it must have been like a lullaby


If you actually paid attention every time one of the featherheads opened their mouths, you'd never get anything else done in your life barring the time the birds spent asleep.  Even then it isn't guaranteed,
knew a guy that had a bird that muttered, "Biatch..." in it's sleep - quite intelligibly and regularly.  While it was awake it was all G-rated. Friend got him that way mind you - but his wife was kinda unamused with it

/he was a rescue, place he lived got itself caught on fire thanks to bad chemistry/meth making skills
//former owners were charcoal - but they got the bird and the couch outside and away from the fire at least
///before they went back for no one knows what and smoke inhalationed themselves into handy fuel
////I'd say no one knows what=meth in this case - but I'll guarantee you they grabbed that first so no
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.